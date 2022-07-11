Emotional Arbroath goal hero Dylan Paterson dedicates winning strike to late brother Jack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emotional Arbroath goal hero Dylan Paterson dedicates winning strike to late brother Jack

By Scott Lorimer
July 11 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 11 2022, 1.05pm
Arbroath's Dylan Paterson dedicated his first professional goal to his late brother Jack.
Arbroath match winner Dylan Paterson dedicated his last-gasp goal against St Mirren to his late brother Jack.

The strike was the 22-year-old’s first goal as a professional footballer.

While Paterson was clearly delighted to have broken his scoring duck there was a tinge of sadness as he said his maiden striker was for his brother.

His sibling lost his life in 2020 in a tragic accident at the same age the Arbroath playmaker is now.

Goal dedicated to brother Jack

Paterson took a three-year break from the game following the passing of his brother before taking football back up again with junior side Bo’Ness Athletic, where he caught the eye of Dick Campbell.

He previously told Courier Sport he wanted to do well with the Lichties in his honour.

That’s why Saturday’s goal meant so much to him.

“It was my first professional goal and I want to dedicate it to my big brother, Jack, who passed away a couple of years ago,” Paterson said.

“He was two years older than me so I enjoyed that – it was the best moment of my career.

“Hopefully, I can kick on and keep this going. I’ve been working hard in training and I took my opportunity.”

Paterson was introduced to the game in the final 10 minutes of the clash in Paisley and provided a spark for Arbroath down the left.

He could well have put himself in contention for a starting position against Cowdenbeath on Wednesday night.

‘Down to me now’

The young attacker has had to be patient for his chance with the Lichties, though.

After joining last summer, he spent the season on loan with former side Bo’Ness and Stirling Albion in League Two.

Paterson knows it’s now up to him to cement his place in the side – and he hopes to help Arbroath to another remarkable season.

Paterson ghosted in at the back post to win the game for Arbroath.
“I was on loan at Stirling Albion last season and Arbroath did so well it’s going to be hard to get in the team but everyone was helping me, “he said.

“I was kind of surprised to get on (on Saturday) but you need to take these chances when they come your way.

“It’s a good family club.

“I enjoyed being around all of the boys last season and we’ve got off to a great start here.

“The gaffer has had a wee chat with me and it’s down to me now.”

