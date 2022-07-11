Emotional Arbroath goal hero Dylan Paterson dedicates winning strike to late brother Jack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath match winner Dylan Paterson dedicated his last-gasp goal against St Mirren to his late brother Jack.

The strike was the 22-year-old’s first goal as a professional footballer.

While Paterson was clearly delighted to have broken his scoring duck there was a tinge of sadness as he said his maiden striker was for his brother.

His sibling lost his life in 2020 in a tragic accident at the same age the Arbroath playmaker is now.

Goal dedicated to brother Jack

Paterson took a three-year break from the game following the passing of his brother before taking football back up again with junior side Bo’Ness Athletic, where he caught the eye of Dick Campbell.

He previously told Courier Sport he wanted to do well with the Lichties in his honour.

That’s why Saturday’s goal meant so much to him.

“It was my first professional goal and I want to dedicate it to my big brother, Jack, who passed away a couple of years ago,” Paterson said.

“He was two years older than me so I enjoyed that – it was the best moment of my career.

“Hopefully, I can kick on and keep this going. I’ve been working hard in training and I took my opportunity.”

Paterson was introduced to the game in the final 10 minutes of the clash in Paisley and provided a spark for Arbroath down the left.

It was Dylan Paterson who popped up at the back post in injury time to net the winner, showing great technique to score his first ever senior professional goal ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/qhtnqRD3u4 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 10, 2022

He could well have put himself in contention for a starting position against Cowdenbeath on Wednesday night.

‘Down to me now’

The young attacker has had to be patient for his chance with the Lichties, though.

After joining last summer, he spent the season on loan with former side Bo’Ness and Stirling Albion in League Two.

Paterson knows it’s now up to him to cement his place in the side – and he hopes to help Arbroath to another remarkable season.

“I was on loan at Stirling Albion last season and Arbroath did so well it’s going to be hard to get in the team but everyone was helping me, “he said.

“I was kind of surprised to get on (on Saturday) but you need to take these chances when they come your way.

“It’s a good family club.

“I enjoyed being around all of the boys last season and we’ve got off to a great start here.

“The gaffer has had a wee chat with me and it’s down to me now.”