Arbroath pay tribute to Adam Strachan after League Two-winning hero dies aged 35

By Scott Lorimer
July 10 2022, 10.12pm
Tributes have been paid to Adam Strachan following his death at the age of 35.
Arbroath have paid tribute to League Two–winning hero Adam Strachan after his death at the age of 35.

The former Partick and Ross County midfielder was tragically found dead on Saturday.

Strachan was a product of the Thistle youth system and made his professional debut at 16.

Adam Strachan receiving his League Two winner's medal with Arbroath.
He joined the Lichties in March 2011 and would go on to make history with the Angus side, helping them clinch their first ever league title.

Strachan scored the final goal in the 4-1 victory over Montrose to clinch the trophy.

In his half season at Gayfield, he would make 16 appearances, scoring three goals and provide an assist to five other strikes.

Club tribute

A statement from the club read: “Everyone at Arbroath FC was shocked and saddened to hear that former player Adam Strachan has passed away.

“A highly talented footballer, Adam also sadly had some personal battles off the field too, but in recent years had worked with the Partick Thistle Charitable Trust trying to educate young footballers.

Adam Strachan with then-boss Dick Campbell during their time at Partick Thistle.
“Tributes have been paid from the footballers and clubs who were blessed to know Adam, and everyone at Arbroath FC echoes those sentiments.

“Not every player in their career wins a league medal and Adam was a pivotal player in our title success, and we will forever be grateful for his time with the club.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Adam’s family, loved ones, friends and former team-mates and clubs.

“Rest in Peace Adam. Gone too soon.”

