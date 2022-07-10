Gary Irvine makes another Forfar signing while one player quits Station Park due to work commitments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Gary Irvine makes another Forfar signing while one player quits Station Park due to work commitments

By Scott Lorimer
July 10 2022, 10.39pm
Josh Jack has signed on with Forfar, while PJ Crossan has departed.
Josh Jack has signed on with Forfar, while PJ Crossan has departed.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine has completed his seventh close season signing, while one player has departed Station Park.

Midfielder Josh Jack put pen to paper on a one-year deal prior to training on Saturday.

Jack, 21, who played as a trialist in pre-season fixtures against Alloa and Washington Huskies, is a product of the Celtic youth system, but moved on to St Mirren in 2018.

While with the Buddies he had loan spells at both Clyde and Albion Rovers prior to being released by the Paisley outfit in May.

Crossan departure

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed PJ Crossan and the club have parted ways.

The 23-year-old has decided to give up the game for the time-being to focus on work commitments.

Crossan made 38 appearances for the Loons after joining from Dumbarton last summer.

A statement from the club added: “Work commitments now see PJ travelling throughout the length and breadth of Scotland and while he was finding it difficult in the dying embers of last season to fit in with the Athies training schedule, he had found it an impossibility this time round.

“PJ has now decided to ‘hang up his boots’ for a period, but has not ruled out a return to the game at some point in the future.”

Forfar begin their season away to Queens Park on Tuesday night.

Forfar sign ‘talented’ young Aberdeen winger on loan

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]