Gary Irvine makes another Forfar signing while one player quits Station Park due to work commitments

Forfar boss Gary Irvine has completed his seventh close season signing, while one player has departed Station Park.

Midfielder Josh Jack put pen to paper on a one-year deal prior to training on Saturday.

Jack, 21, who played as a trialist in pre-season fixtures against Alloa and Washington Huskies, is a product of the Celtic youth system, but moved on to St Mirren in 2018.

While with the Buddies he had loan spells at both Clyde and Albion Rovers prior to being released by the Paisley outfit in May.

Crossan departure

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed PJ Crossan and the club have parted ways.

The 23-year-old has decided to give up the game for the time-being to focus on work commitments.

Crossan made 38 appearances for the Loons after joining from Dumbarton last summer.

A statement from the club added: “Work commitments now see PJ travelling throughout the length and breadth of Scotland and while he was finding it difficult in the dying embers of last season to fit in with the Athies training schedule, he had found it an impossibility this time round.

“PJ has now decided to ‘hang up his boots’ for a period, but has not ruled out a return to the game at some point in the future.”

Forfar begin their season away to Queens Park on Tuesday night.