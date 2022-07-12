James McPake pleased with strikers after 5-0 win but challenges them to be more ruthless

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline manager James McPake is pleased with the contribution from his strikers so far this season – but has challenged them to be more ruthless.

The Pars made it maximum points from their first two matches in Group C of the Premier Sports Cup with a 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

Goals from Rhys Breen, Lewis McCann Josh Edwards and a brace from substitute Nikolay Todorov meant a comfortable evening at East End Park.

Todorov was unlucky not to get a third in his short time on the field, denied by a great save from Lee Herbert.

Dunfermline spurned three chances before opening the scoring on 20 minutes and went on to miss a few more before the break.

Always a but

“It’s another clean sheet, to start with – that’s really important to what we’re trying to do,” said McPake.

“Six players that came through the academy were on the pitch at one point during the night.

“Two academy kids made their debut in Jake Rennie and Michael Beagley.

“It’s a great reward for their hard work during preseason and the time we’ve been in.”

It wasn’t 100% positive for McPake, who wants his side to take even more of their chances.

He added: “That’s all positive, and then five goals, four different goalscorers.

“But, and there’s always a but, we should have been more clinical – the game should have been dead and buried in the first five minutes.

“That’s what we’ll strive to be: we want to be horrible when we get chances like that.”

Another hattrick denied

In Saturday’s win over East Fife, Lewis McCann was denied a hattrick by some great goalkeeping.

He got on the scoresheet again versus Buckie but it was his replacement who almost left with the match ball.

Todorov was brought on just after the hour and within a minute he’d scored. Another 15 minutes later he doubled his tally.

The keeper prevented a third goal from the big striker after some excellent play on the wing from 16-year-old Andy Tod, making his home competitive debut.

The contribution from the academy graduates, those just making their way and those more established in the side, was the most pleasing aspect for the manager.

On Todorov’s chance to get his third goal, McPake said: “It’s a great save from the goalkeeper – that’s Nikolay Todorov and Lewis McCann going away different days, disappointed that they didn’t get the match ball. That’s good.

“Kevin O’Hara’s work rate was good again.

“And three academy kids coming on – it’s not just something we’ll do, we won’t just throw them on for the sake of it.

“They were great – great play from Andrew Tod to Jake Rennie for Josh Edwards’ goal.

“That sums the night up for me.”