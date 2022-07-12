James McPake pleased with strikers after 5-0 win but challenges them to be more ruthless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

James McPake pleased with strikers after 5-0 win but challenges them to be more ruthless

By Craig Cairns
July 12 2022, 10.57pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Dunfermline manager James McPake is pleased with the contribution from his strikers so far this season – but has challenged them to be more ruthless.

The Pars made it maximum points from their first two matches in Group C of the Premier Sports Cup with a 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

Goals from Rhys Breen, Lewis McCann Josh Edwards and a brace from substitute Nikolay Todorov meant a comfortable evening at East End Park.

Todorov was unlucky not to get a third in his short time on the field, denied by a great save from Lee Herbert.

Dunfermline spurned three chances before opening the scoring on 20 minutes and went on to miss a few more before the break.

Always a but

“It’s another clean sheet, to start with – that’s really important to what we’re trying to do,” said McPake.

“Six players that came through the academy were on the pitch at one point during the night.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay

“Two academy kids made their debut in Jake Rennie and Michael Beagley.

“It’s a great reward for their hard work during preseason and the time we’ve been in.”

It wasn’t 100% positive for McPake, who wants his side to take even more of their chances.

He added: “That’s all positive, and then five goals, four different goalscorers.

“But, and there’s always a but, we should have been more clinical – the game should have been dead and buried in the first five minutes.

“That’s what we’ll strive to be: we want to be horrible when we get chances like that.”

Another hattrick denied

In Saturday’s win over East Fife, Lewis McCann was denied a hattrick by some great goalkeeping.

He got on the scoresheet again versus Buckie but it was his replacement who almost left with the match ball.

Todorov was brought on just after the hour and within a minute he’d scored. Another 15 minutes later he doubled his tally.

The keeper prevented a third goal from the big striker after some excellent play on the wing from 16-year-old Andy Tod, making his home competitive debut.

The contribution from the academy graduates, those just making their way and those more established in the side, was the most pleasing aspect for the manager.

Dunfermline’s Nikolay Todorov.

On Todorov’s chance to get his third goal, McPake said: “It’s a great save from the goalkeeper – that’s Nikolay Todorov and Lewis McCann going away different days, disappointed that they didn’t get the match ball. That’s good.

“Kevin O’Hara’s work rate was good again.

“And three academy kids coming on – it’s not just something we’ll do, we won’t just throw them on for the sake of it.

“They were great – great play from Andrew Tod to Jake Rennie for Josh Edwards’ goal.

“That sums the night up for me.”

3 talking points from Dunfermline v Buckie Thistle as Pars make it six from six

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]