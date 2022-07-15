Andrew Tod on inescapable family tie to Dunfermline legend, Pars debuts and ‘too many Toddys’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Tod is understandably slightly nervous to be facing the media.

The 16-year-old has just made his home debut at East End Park and now has to do what even some of the most experienced players hate.

Much like his start to his Dunfermline career, he settles into it.

Still wearing his Davids-style goggles, he tells us that he’s known as “Toddy” – which can cause confusion when his manager shouts from the sidelines.

At one point on Tuesday night, the son of Pars legend Andy Tod was sharing the field with teammates Matty Todd and Nikolay Todorov.

He set up the Bulgarian for his second goal of the night versus Buckie thistle and later sent in a pin-point cross which almost led to a hattrick.

To cap off his near-30 minutes on the field, Tod sparked the move which saw fellow academy graduate Jake Rennie feed Josh Edwards for the fifth.

Staying grounded

Tod’s instinct is to be modest: “It took a wee while to get to grips with the game but as soon as that happened I got space and time on the ball.

“I saw Toddy [he means, Todorov here] making a run and he finished it off well.

“I can’t complain about that.”

Even when it is brought up that he already seems to have the backing of the crowd, the teenager brushes it off. Inevitably, his father comes up.

“I think that comes from my dad, to be honest,” he adds.

“It is hard not to mention him since he is such a massive figure at this club, so I just have to try and follow in his footsteps.”

The SFA Performance School graduate made his debut in last week’s match versus East Fife.

He says that his ambition going into the season was to make 10 appearances.

Tod is delighted to be well on his way to reaching that target but adds that his manager has warned him to be patient.

Two more senior debuts

James McPake has also been sure to dampen any unnecessary pressure due to his family ties.

He points out that while Tod made his home debut, two others made their senior debut versus Buckie.

Michael Beagley and the aforementioned Rennie, both 17 years old, are two others from an exciting crop of youngsters which also includes Miller Fenton (17), Calum Archibald (17) and Sam Young (16).

“At sixteen [Tod] is fantastic in terms of his work rate, his ability to come in and do the right thing,” says McPake.

“To get after the ball and then take care of the ball in the wee moments of magic like that ball for big Toddy [again, this refers to Todorov] – that’s why he is on the pitch.

“I get the hype behind it and why he will be a favourite.

“His dad is an absolute favourite at this football club and I know how well thought of his dad was here but we have to distinguish the boy for his own ability.”

He adds: “Six players that came through the academy were on the pitch at one point during the night.

“Two academy kids made their debut in Jake Rennie and Michael Beagley.

“It’s a great reward for their hard work during preseason and the time we’ve been in.”

More Toddys coming through

Tod is similarly impressed with his young teammates, which appears to be a close-knit group.

He came through the Broughton Performance School, while Beagley attended Balerno – linked to Hearts.

Tod also lets slip that he has two brothers in the game – one at Kelty Hearts and another heading to the Foyle Cup in Derry with the academy.

Presumably the same “Toddy” issue plagues family kickabouts.

The lanky 16-year-old is very thankful for his family, six or seven of which attended his home debut.

He gives a special mention to his grandad John, who “takes me everywhere”.

Naturally, Grandad John is preparing for the trip to Ireland to take in the Foyle Cup.

Time at Performance School

Tod is also grateful for his time at the performance school: “It was amazing,” he says, his eyes lighting up.

“I was at Broughton with [former Hibernian striker] Keith Wright and it was a massive part of my development, just getting football every day.

“Sometimes one hour, sometimes two hours a day.

“It was great for your technical ability, getting touches of the ball every day.”

Tod, and some of the other youngsters, will likely get more minutes in the Premier Sports Cup.

What happens when McPake – who has shown in the past that he is willing to give youth a chance – inevitably adds to his squad is less certain.

This crop may have a while to go until they are fully relaxed when faced with banal questions from journalists.

But these nerves have not yet shown when their manager has put trust in them.