Arbroath players determined to avoid Dick Campbell rollicking by keeping foot on gas, says Colin Hamilton

By Scott Lorimer
July 15 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath stalwart Colin Hamilton celebrates a goal last season.
Arbroath ace Colin Hamilton insists he and his teammates are still playing for their places in the team – and to avoid a rollicking from boss Dick Campbell.

The 30-year-old left back put in another 90-minute display for the Lichties as they ran out 3-0 winners over Cowdenbeath on Wednesday night.

It was a great evening for Hamilton with a clean sheet and a goal to go with the win.

The Angus club look to be in the driving seat to clinch top spot in their spot their group with two wins out of two.

Campbell ‘would not be happy’

Arbroath are also the only team in Group E yet to concede.

Hamilton explains why he won’t be tempted to take his foot off the gas for the remaining clashes with FC Edinburgh and Airdrie.

“Edinburgh is another tough game,” he said.

“They are a very good side who have signed some good players. It’s going to be a different game from Wednesday.

Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell always demands 100%

“You get to play different teams in different leagues so as much as they are in the league below us, if we don’t give it 100% it’s a team that could potentially hurt us.

“We just need to make sure we are all at it.

“I’m sure the gaffer would say otherwise, if we didn’t give everything.

“It gives us incentive to go out and perform or the manager would not be happy.”

Could have all been different

Hamilton has been delighted with his performances, so far.

He opened his goal tally for the campaign thanks to a sublime Nicky Low cross as the first half drew to a close.

He recalled a couple of missed chances provided by the midfielder in extra time of their Premiership play-off defeat to Inverness in May.

The veteran full-back was relieved to dispatch Low’s service in front of the home crowd this time round.

“It was a good goal, three points and another 90 minutes into the legs,” Hamilton said. “It was a great ball from Nicky, just floated in.

“If only I could have done that against Inverness, it might have been a different story.

“But it was good and a good run out for the boys so we move on to Saturday now.”

