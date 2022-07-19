Why have Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts made fewer signings than other teams this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why have Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts made fewer signings than other teams this summer?

By Craig Cairns
July 19 2022, 3.00pm Updated: July 19 2022, 3.25pm
From left: James McPake, Ian Murray and John Potter.
Fife football fans have been left frustrated this summer.

July and August are usually months for mining Twitter and YouTube for info on your new Senegalese centre-back.

For the likes of Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts supporters, it is more a case of ‘When are we going to sign someone?’

Going by the most recent lists on the Narey’s Toepoker blog, and not including loans made permanent, Championship clubs have signed an average of 4.7 players.

Quick out the traps

Raith Rovers got some of their business completed early, signing Scott Brown, Dylan Easton and Ross Millen.

Since then they have failed to add to the squad, bringing them in at just below average for their division.

League One

Dunfermline similarly signed early in Kyle Benedictus and Chris Hamilton but haven’t made a signing since.

Dunfermline defender Kyle Benedictus.

Kelty Hearts meanwhile have signed Lewis Martin, Brodie Strang and Liam Campbell – the latter two are 19 and 17 years old respectively.

The League 1 average for new signings sits higher than the Championship at 6.6.

This is largely down to two clubs (Clyde, Queen of the South) hitting double digits, while Peterhead (9), Falkirk (8) and FC Edinburgh (7) have all signed healthily.

The average over the two divisions is 5.7 and when League Two is taken into consideration – which comes in at 6.4 per club – the average comes out slightly lower at just over 6.

Which means that Raith (3), Dunfermline (2) and Kelty (3) come out well below average.

East Fife buck the trend, making 6 signings so far – and this is where one of the potential answers lies.

Stevie Crawford took charge of the Fifers in November of last year while Ian Murray, James McPake and John Potter all took over this summer.

Is it as simple as that?

That is certainly the case from a look at the Championship.

Of the other clubs to have appointed new managers in the league Dundee have brought in two players while Hamilton and Cove Rangers have brought in two each.

The clubs that have retained managers from last season are Arbroath (4), Ayr (5), Morton (8), Inverness (6), Partick Thistle (9) and Queen’s Park (4).

Raith may just sit below the average but the need for more players have been heightened by the eight summer outgoings and long-term injuries to four key players.

Raith Rovers started their preseason short of players.

In League One however there is no consistency in terms of summer managerial appointments.

The clubs with new managers – Airdrie, Dunfermline, Falkirk and Kelty – have signed 5, 2, 8 and 3 players respectively.

Montrose meanwhile have had the same manager for six years now and have signed just one player.

Other factors

There is still a fair way to go in the transfer window and many managers have either implicitly or explicitly used the Premier Sports Cup to prepare for the league season.

Dunfermline manager McPake was quick to demand his players take the competition seriously from the off, but he has been in a better position than most.

He has so far not had many fitness issues with his squad and has said he isn’t looking for squad-fillers, saying he has young players to do that for now.

McPake has listed a few other reasons for why he has not added recently, including why the loan market is slow.

Kelty Hearts manager John Potter.

Kelty boss Potter has made similar noises, also calling for a relaxation of the trialist rule in the League Cup group stage.

They, and Murray, have listed many other reasons for why it has been a slow market for them, with the Rovers boss recently adding the latest surge in covid cases.

