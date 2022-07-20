Raith Rovers keeper Jamie MacDonald deflects praise after ‘panicking’ during two-save penalty shootout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie MacDonald said he had Declan Byrne’s effort covered in Tuesday’s penalty-shootout win over Dumbarton – but he still worried when he heard the clink of the post.

The Raith Rovers keeper saved two spot-kicks following the 0-0 draw at Dumbarton Football Stadium – a third clipped the woodwork and bounced wide.

Raith took the bonus point but they require a two-goal win at Pittodrie to guarantee progression from Group A in the Premier Sports Cup.

It followed an equally disappointing result at home to Stirling.

Point could be key

The 36-year-old told Courier Sport there were many positives to take even if he was “disappointed” with the result.

His stops could prove to be crucial, keeping qualification to the second round in Raith’s hands.

The missed penalty was just as important: “I think I had it covered if it was in,” said MacDonald.

“But I was panicking because I heard it had hit the post.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be enough for us going forward in the tournament.”

MacDonald, part of the side which knocked Aberdeen out of the second round of the tournament last season, added: “We lost a shootout on Saturday.

“If we’d won that we’d maybe have more of a chance because of that extra point.”

Captain for the day

MacDonald became the seventh Rovers captain in seven matches and was the hero on the night – if there is a hero to be found after such a result.

In the first half he made a key stop, preventing Callum Wilson from opening the scoring after Rovers dominated.

“It’s went through legs, I’ve got down sharp and kept it, thankfully,” said MacDonald.

“If he puts it another half a yard wide, to be honest, I’m probably not saving it.”

Praise for opposite number

The Raith custodian gave credit to Dumbarton counterpart Harry Broun, who he knew as a kid while the pair were at Kilmarnock together.

Broun, still just 18 years old, was one of the reasons Raith drew a blank on the night and saved two penalties himself.

“I thought he was outstanding tonight,” said MacDonald.

“Everything about his game: his saves – a couple of cracking saves – he took a couple of crosses as well.

“His handling, his kicking were brilliant.”