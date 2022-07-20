Tayside’s Champions League representatives preparing to make a splash at Europe’s top table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Tayside’s Champions League representatives preparing to make a splash at Europe’s top table

By George Cran
July 20 2022, 5.30pm
PYF Saltires skipper Kyle Ballingall celebrates scoring in Europe back in 2014.
PYF Saltires skipper Kyle Ballingall celebrates scoring in Europe back in 2014.

Scotland’s top futsal team are determined to make up for lost time as they embark on another Uefa Champions League adventure.

Perth side PYF Saltires romped to the Scottish Super League title last season, winning all 12 fixtures, scoring 120 goals and conceding just seven times.

As Scotland’s champions, their reward is a crack at European futsal’s top prize – currently held by Barcelona.

Futsal is a sport similar to indoor five-a-side football, though played with a smaller, heavier ball. It is very popular around Europe and South America – almost 8,500 fans watched Barca beat Sporting Lisbon in last season’s final in Riga.

The draw earlier this month gave Saltires a trip to Austria to take on three opponents in a round robin qualifying stage.

There they face hosts Fortuna Wiener Neustadt, Danish top seeds JB Futsal Gentofte and fourth seeds Amigo Northwest of Bulgaria – all national champions.

‘Scotland are still around’

The Scots’ last tilt at European futsal was a success as they recorded a first-ever victory for a Scottish club, defeating Gibraltan side Lynx 4-1 in 2019.

They missed out on the Champions League last season due to Covid, however.

“It’s not until the draw comes when it hits you and it gets real,” PYF and Scotland captain Kyle Ballingall told the Courier.

Kyle Ballingall scores from the spot in PYF Saltires’ last European adventure.

“You win the league and know you are in the Champions League but it’s not until you see the seedings and the hosts until it really hits home.

“We’re in pot three this time because of our win in 2019 so there is a real buzz about it.

“It has motivated us more than ever after missing out last time. After all our hard work in winning the league, we didn’t get the chance to play at that level.

“That’s two seasons now Scotland have been missing so we’re determined to show that Scotland are still around in futsal and we can be competitive.

“We’re certainly planning to make the most of this chance we have and we’re going to enjoy it.”

‘Sharpness’

With a month to go until the main event, Saltires are putting in as much preparation as they can.

That includes a trip to Dublin to face Republic of Ireland champions Blue Magic as well as tests against English outfits York and Sheffield.

“We always feel we need a game to get up to speed at Champions League level,” Ballingall added.

“You don’t get the intensity and sharpness of those games here.

“So we wanted to arrange a game against another Champions League side who have done well in the past. They are a seed above us so it will be a good test.

“The group we are in is a bit of an unknown quality – two of the teams are debutants.

“We know a little about the Danes, they played (former Scotland champions) Wattcell in 2018 and won 6-0. They also played a Northern Irish team and won 3-2.

“We haven’t found out much about the Bulgarians but I think we got one of the hardest possible pot four teams.

“With Scotland, we recently played the Bulgaria national team so there is a bit of knowledge there.

“We know they will be a good side.”

With all this work going into preparations, Saltires are looking to make a splash on Europe’s biggest futsal stage.

“We’re not going just to make up the numbers but to compete,” Ballingall vowed.

EXCLUSIVE: Flynn Duffy explains how setbacks, mental strength and futsal helped him make Dundee United debut

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]