EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reflects on managing ‘hard but fair’ Jim Goodwin ahead of Raith Rovers showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reflects on managing ‘hard but fair’ Jim Goodwin ahead of Raith Rovers showdown

By Craig Cairns
July 22 2022, 3.00pm Updated: July 22 2022, 6.05pm
Ian Murray was St Mirren manager was Jim Goodwin was a player there.
Ian Murray was St Mirren manager was Jim Goodwin was a player there.

Ian Murray was sure management was the “next progression” for Jim Goodwin after seeing how he handled a tumultuous time at
St Mirren.

The Raith Rovers boss will go head-to-head with the Aberdeen manager in Sunday’s crucial Premier Sports Cup match.

The televised affair sees the Dons firmly in the driving seat – anything better than a single-goal win will see Rovers hoping that second place will be enough.

Even that is not guaranteed, with Stirling threatening to take advantage of any slip-up.

‘A lot of changes’

Murray got his management career off to a flyer at Dumbarton before he moved to
St Mirren – fresh after being relegated from the Premiership.

He penned a two-year deal in Paisley a month after his 34th birthday, taking over from interim boss Gary Teale.

Ian Murray while manager of St Mirren.

Goodwin, born in the same year, was assistant along with Gary Teale to Tommy Craig.

“Gary Teale was then the (interim) manager and Jim was back in the changing room,” remembers Murray, speaking to Courier Sport.

“There was a lot of transition going on at the club, a lot of changes.

“So he had a lot to deal with at the time but he never caused any problems – he was a real help.”

‘Not what the public perceived’

That experience, and sharing Uefa Pro License course with Goodwin, led Murray to think management was “probably the next step in his progression”.

“He was coming towards the end of his career and for a lot of us it’s all we’ve known for a long time and it would be the next progression,” adds Murray.

“So I could see it, he was perhaps not what at the time the public perceived, he did think a lot about football and he would look for new ideas and look to learn.”

“Since then it has progressed ten-fold for him from Alloa to Aberdeen.”

Murray also had a huge amount of respect for Goodwin as a player – a heart-on-the-sleeve battling midfielder in his time.

Jim Goodwin tussles with John McGinn, then of Hibs, during his playing days.

“I always enjoyed playing against him – because you knew what you were getting from him and against him,” adds Murray.

Hard but fair

“It was a 50-50 contest. He could take a bit, he could give a bit.

“He wasn’t underhand, he wasn’t sneaky.

Murray alludes to an old cliche: it is often the quieter ones you have to be wary of.

“You often find it’s the other ones that are a wee bit naughty – they play to the crowd a little bit.

“They’ll maybe put in a couple of naughty challenges. Jim went in hard but fair most of the time.”

Uphill task ahead

After the draw with Dumbarton earlier in the week, Murray spoke about having to now go about qualification “the hard way”.

He is fully aware of what is required for progression to the second round of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Rovers boss says things have progressed “ten-fold” for Goodwin since the Irishman made his first steps into management with Alloa.

The Dons have won three from three in Group A so far, without conceding a goal.

Even a single-goal win for Rovers would not guarantee a spot as one of the best three runners-up.

Three of the second-place teams will qualify. Screenshot vis Flashscore.

“It’s great for him, he seems to have recruited well this summer,” adds Murray.

“Getting the money in from the two players has helped but he’d still got to go and find those players.”

  • Aberdeen v Raith Rovers is live on Premier Sports on Sunday, kick-off 3pm.

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ross ‘buzzing’ for Aberdeen return as he sets Raith Rovers target

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]