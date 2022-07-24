Chris Hamilton comes to defence of Dunfermline teammate after ‘proud moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Chris Hamilton comes to defence of Dunfermline teammate after ‘proud moment’

By Craig Cairns
July 24 2022, 5.00pm
Chris Hamilton scored his first goal for Dunfermline.
Chris Hamilton scored his first goal for Dunfermline.

Chris Hamilton has urged Dunfermline fans to get behind the team after their exit from the Premier Sports Cup.

A header from Alloa’s Conor Sammon around the hour mark cancelled out Hamilton’s opener – his first goal for his new club.

It was soured by the subsequent penalty-shootout defeat, with Joe Chalmers missing the decisive penalty.

The midfielder was a second-half substitute as the Pars were chasing the game.

Jeers could be heard as the substitution was made by manager James McPake – who was scathing of the performance.

‘Stick with us’

“I don’t know if they were booing Joe but it is not nice to hear,” said Hamilton, who joined the Pars this summer.

Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Chris Hamilton is a boyhood Pars fan.

“We are a close group, Joe has been really good with me since I came in and he has helped me a lot.

“The fans need to stick with us this year and get behind everyone.

“Last season was obviously a tough one, I understand the frustration but everyone needs to be together – the fans, the players, the manager.

“We all need to be together.

“There are going to be ups, there are going to be downs but hopefully, come the end of the season, we are in the right place.”

First goal

Hamilton’s header from the edge of the box was his first goal since April last year when he scored for Stirling.

It was also the first headed goal of his professional career, netted in front of the home support and his family.

“It was obviously a really proud moment scoring my first goal for Dunfermline,” continued the 20-year-old. “I don’t really score many goals.

“I never scored any last season so to get a goal so early on is a proud moment especially here at East End Park with my family in the stand.

“It takes the shine off it – because the most important thing was to win the game and go through but we didn’t do that.”

3 talking points from Dunfermline v Alloa as Pars miss many chances to progress

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]