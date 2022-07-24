Chris Hamilton comes to defence of Dunfermline teammate after ‘proud moment’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Hamilton has urged Dunfermline fans to get behind the team after their exit from the Premier Sports Cup.

A header from Alloa’s Conor Sammon around the hour mark cancelled out Hamilton’s opener – his first goal for his new club.

It was soured by the subsequent penalty-shootout defeat, with Joe Chalmers missing the decisive penalty.

The midfielder was a second-half substitute as the Pars were chasing the game.

Jeers could be heard as the substitution was made by manager James McPake – who was scathing of the performance.

‘Stick with us’

“I don’t know if they were booing Joe but it is not nice to hear,” said Hamilton, who joined the Pars this summer.

“We are a close group, Joe has been really good with me since I came in and he has helped me a lot.

“The fans need to stick with us this year and get behind everyone.

“Last season was obviously a tough one, I understand the frustration but everyone needs to be together – the fans, the players, the manager.

“We all need to be together.

“There are going to be ups, there are going to be downs but hopefully, come the end of the season, we are in the right place.”

First goal

Hamilton’s header from the edge of the box was his first goal since April last year when he scored for Stirling.

It was also the first headed goal of his professional career, netted in front of the home support and his family.

“It was obviously a really proud moment scoring my first goal for Dunfermline,” continued the 20-year-old. “I don’t really score many goals.

“I never scored any last season so to get a goal so early on is a proud moment especially here at East End Park with my family in the stand.

“It takes the shine off it – because the most important thing was to win the game and go through but we didn’t do that.”