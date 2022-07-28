Raith Rovers close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and Championship prediction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just a couple of short weeks ago it looked like everything at Raith Rovers was clicking.

Ten goals over two matches without reply – their final friendly and first Premier Sports Cup match – left supporters salivating.

Since then they have exited the cup and the only recognised first-team central defender at the club Christophe Berra has retired.

Last season Raith were dogged by injury and disappointingly missed out on the

play-offs.

They have four long-term absentees to return in the coming months but face a race against time to improve their squad.

With Rovers preparing to travel to Cove Rangers for their season opener, Courier Sport analyses their close season.

Ins and outs

Ian Murray got some additions over the line quickly following his appointment, making smart additions in Scott Brown, Dylan Easton and Ross Millen.

Brown and Easton did enough in League 1 to deserve a crack at the Championship while Ross Millen has played at a higher level with Kilmarnock.

So far Millen has had as many good games as Rovers and Easton has shown some sheer brilliance alongside matches where he is marked out the game.

Brown has been the stand-out of the three, showing his versatility by playing all four competitive matches at centre-half – but he is missed in midfield.

There are a few summer outgoings that would have been useful for the Premier Sports Cup – but the real issue is a lack of signings.

That is expected to change in the coming days.

Takeaways from friendlies and cup games

It all started so well.

Now, looking back, the side Peterhead brought to Kirkcaldy – with just one substitute to call upon – should be taken into consideration.

A few days later Stirling proved stubborn opposition and exposed the defensive shortcomings.

Murray was also furious with how slowly his side built from the back.

He also said that they were perhaps lucky not to concede a late penalty.

The subsequent draw versus Dumbarton was more promising but they failed to take one of many chances.

There were positives against a strong-looking Aberdeen side but they again struggled defensively.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | 📽️ Highlights from the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Aberdeen FC are available to view on the @RaithTV YouTube channel.https://t.co/20qQGuBNyU pic.twitter.com/tSod4ppJRq — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 24, 2022

It is clear that Murray has a game plan he is drilling into the players.

He prefers the 4-1-3-2 formation he found some success in the latter stages of his reign at Airdrie – but needs the players, defenders especially, to pull it off.

Aims for season

Dundee have looked formidable so far in the cup.

This does not guarantee a good start to the league but Gary Bowyer’s side remain firm favourites for the title.

For Raith, there may be one eye on challenging them but the minimum expectation is to reach the play-offs.

How far they go this season largely depends on how quickly they sort out – yes, you guessed it – the defence and fill out the rest of the squad.

They will be given quick tests of where they are – the trip to Cove is followed by Dundee at home.

Prediction

If Murray can sign a good few defenders, get Brown into midfield as soon as possible and add a goalscorer, they should reach the play-off.

With Tom Lang, Brad Spencer, Ross Matthews and Lewis Vaughan all due to start returning in the next few months – the squad will be bolstered further for later parts of the season.

Any challenge of Dundee will likely require hitting the ground running and Raith may stumble due a lack of new signings.

Whether they start poorly or not Raith should reach the Premiership play-off.