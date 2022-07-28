Raith Rovers close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and Championship prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and Championship prediction

By Craig Cairns
July 28 2022, 9.30am Updated: July 28 2022, 9.39am
Christophe Berra announced his retirement.
Christophe Berra announced his retirement.

Just a couple of short weeks ago it looked like everything at Raith Rovers was clicking.

Ten goals over two matches without reply – their final friendly and first Premier Sports Cup match – left supporters salivating.

Since then they have exited the cup and the only recognised first-team central defender at the club Christophe Berra has retired.

Christophe Berra retired following the Premier Sports Cup matches.

Last season Raith were dogged by injury and disappointingly missed out on the
play-offs.

They have four long-term absentees to return in the coming months but face a race against time to improve their squad.

With Rovers preparing to travel to Cove Rangers for their season opener, Courier Sport analyses their close season.

Ins and outs

Ian Murray got some additions over the line quickly following his appointment, making smart additions in Scott Brown, Dylan Easton and Ross Millen.

Brown and Easton did enough in League 1 to deserve a crack at the Championship while Ross Millen has played at a higher level with Kilmarnock.

So far Millen has had as many good games as Rovers and Easton has shown some sheer brilliance alongside matches where he is marked out the game.

Brown has been the stand-out of the three, showing his versatility by playing all four competitive matches at centre-half – but he is missed in midfield.

There are a few summer outgoings that would have been useful for the Premier Sports Cup – but the real issue is a lack of signings.

That is expected to change in the coming days.

Takeaways from friendlies and cup games

It all started so well.

Now, looking back, the side Peterhead brought to Kirkcaldy – with just one substitute to call upon – should be taken into consideration.

A few days later Stirling proved stubborn opposition and exposed the defensive shortcomings.

Raith Rovers could have conceded a late penalty versus Stirling.

Murray was also furious with how slowly his side built from the back.

He also said that they were perhaps lucky not to concede a late penalty.

The subsequent draw versus Dumbarton was more promising but they failed to take one of many chances.

There were positives against a strong-looking Aberdeen side but they again struggled defensively.

It is clear that Murray has a game plan he is drilling into the players.

He prefers the 4-1-3-2 formation he found some success in the latter stages of his reign at Airdrie – but needs the players, defenders especially, to pull it off.

Aims for season

Dundee have looked formidable so far in the cup.

This does not guarantee a good start to the league but Gary Bowyer’s side remain firm favourites for the title.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has made a strong start to life as manager.

For Raith, there may be one eye on challenging them but the minimum expectation is to reach the play-offs.

How far they go this season largely depends on how quickly they sort out – yes, you guessed it – the defence and fill out the rest of the squad.

They will be given quick tests of where they are – the trip to Cove is followed by Dundee at home.

Prediction

If Murray can sign a good few defenders, get Brown into midfield as soon as possible and add a goalscorer, they should reach the play-off.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

With Tom Lang, Brad Spencer, Ross Matthews and Lewis Vaughan all due to start returning in the next few months – the squad will be bolstered further for later parts of the season.

Any challenge of Dundee will likely require hitting the ground running and Raith may stumble due a lack of new signings.

Whether they start poorly or not Raith should reach the Premiership play-off.

‘No silver spoon stuff’ start allowed Raith Rovers new boy Scott Brown to bounce back after ‘getting caught up’ at St Johnstone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]