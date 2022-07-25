Kieran Shanks not afraid to dig in to become an Arbroath star and reveals ‘competition’ from teammates pushes him on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran Shanks not afraid to dig in to become an Arbroath star and reveals ‘competition’ from teammates pushes him on

By David Reid
July 25 2022, 8.00pm
Kieran Shanks is willing to dig in to become a hit at Arbroath.
Kieran Shanks is willing to dig in to become a hit at Arbroath.

Arbroath new boy Kieran Shanks says that he is not afraid to dig in with some hard graft to become a star at Gayfield.

The attacker signed in a three-year-deal from Inverurie Locos in June after impressing in the Highland League.

The 20-year-old, who came through the Aberdeen youth system, opened his account with the Lichties on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Airdrie in the League Cup.

Now the striker is looking to add to that when the Championship season kicks off this weekend against Ayr.

Kieran Shanks in action for Inverurie last season.
Kieran Shanks in action for Inverurie last season.

However, having moved up four divisions he knows goals, nor a starting berth, will come easy.

“The hard work comes first and you get your rewards after you put in the performances,” Shanks said.

“I just need to keep putting in the performances and the goals will come.

“Having competition in Michael McKenna, Bobby Linn and Dale Hilson pushes you to perform well every single game as you know you’ve to work hard to stay in the team.

“It’s also about the link-ups with these forwards, hopefully this can stand me in good stead and I can get more goals.”

Standards from coaching staff

Shanks admits that it’s been far from silent during his short stint at Gayfield so far.

“The manager and coaches demand standards constantly, it’s good though as you don’t get a minute’s peace.

“You need to be on top of your game all the time, it’s a big move but I want to see where it takes me.

“I am appreciative of Arbroath for giving me the chance to play in the Championship, I am hoping to come into the club and prove my worth.

“We’ve beat St Mirren and qualified out of the Premier Sports Cup group, we’ve had good results against FC Edinburgh, Cowdenbeath and Airdrieonians on Saturday so it’s important we keep that going now.

Work no stumbling block

The summer signing from Inverurie Locos works as a landscape gardener full-time and revealed that his work is accommodating with his Arbroath commitments.

“I just finish work a wee bit earlier on training nights.

“It’s one of those things that if you want to get to where you want to be then you have to make sacrifices.

Former Aberdeen youth Shanks moved to Inverurie Locos in 2020.
Former Aberdeen youth Shanks moved to Inverurie Locos in 2020.

“Playing in a level like the Championship has always been my intention, I am reaping the rewards from my spell at Inverurie now.

“I enjoyed my time at Inverurie to an extent, it was never where I wanted to stay for my whole career.

“Going to a level like the Championship was always what I wanted to do and it’s important to keep going and keep improving.

“You never know in football, you don’t know what’s around the corner and when Arbroath got on the phone, I was happy to make the move.”

