What Raith Rovers’ cup campaign tells us about their upcoming Scottish Championship season

Raith Rovers need more players. That is the biggest issue facing the club going into the 2022/23 Scottish Championship season.

Shortly after being announced as manager Ian Murray signed up Dylan Easton, Scott Brown and Ross Millen – all solid additions.

Since then no players have been added, with Murray listing a number of reasons over the weeks for why this is the case.

Covid scuppered one potential signing, while many other clubs have found the early start forced by the Premier Sports Cup troublesome.

Several clubs have struggled to put a full match squad together – not least Peterhead who named just one substitute for their visit to Stark’s Park.

The Rovers hit Peterhead for 6 in the Premier Sports Cup last night 6️⃣ ⚽, with goals by @DylanEaston31 & @AidanConnolly3 the pick of a cracking bunch! Season tickets for our @cinchuk @spfl Championship campaign are available to purchase now: https://t.co/FgUAK5RoDu pic.twitter.com/dDUlXHLSzp — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 14, 2022

There have also been many clubs returning later, while Brexit and the scheduling of the World Cup are making English clubs more reluctant to loan players out.

Scott Brown curtailed

Raith defended well for the most part in their first three matches, though they did present both Stirling Albion and Dumbarton with great opportunities to score.

At Pittodrie, Rovers had decent spells but were exposed defensively – albeit against what could be the makings of a tasty Aberdeen side.

It is obvious to point out that reinforcements are needed at the back – especially after Brown finished one match alongside Sam Stanton in defence.

But the most glaring knock-on effect of this has been the use of Scott Brown.

This has nothing to do with the ability of the self-described box-to-box midfielder, but more the attributes he would bring to the Raith midfield.

More firepower

In Sunday’s defeat to Aberdeen, for instance, Brown would have been much more useful than in defence – where he has played in all four matches.

He is well-rounded, explaining his versatility, but is as adept at winning the ball as he is at progressing it or arriving late to score.

Sunday’s 3-0 defeat ensured their exit from the Premier Sports Cup but it was the matches before where Rovers blew their opportunity to progress.

Kieran Mitchell deputised well for the suspended Dario Zanatta versus Peterhead but beyond him there is again a lack of options.

Jamie Gullan drops deep and links well with his teammates but for Murray’s 4-1-3-2 formation he requires more options through the middle.

Promising signs

There have certainly been some reasons to be optimistic going into the league season, including the manager’s game plan.

The way they attack and their short-corner routines show things are being drilled into the players on the training field.

There are also four long-term absentees due to start making their return in the coming months.

The longer the wait for new recruits goes on, however, the more of an uphill task their Scottish Championship campaign will be.