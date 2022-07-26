Gary Irvine insists Forfar belief undimmed despite cup disappointments as he discusses ‘tough’ transfer market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Irvine insists Forfar belief undimmed despite cup disappointments as he discusses ‘tough’ transfer market

By George Cran
July 26 2022, 11.45am Updated: July 26 2022, 1.01pm
Forfar manager Gary Irvine.
Forfar manager Gary Irvine.

Forfar Athletic’s League Cup disappointments have not shaken manager Gary Irvine’s belief in his team this season.

Three defeats in their first four matches this season, including Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Dundee, saw the Station Park club exit the Premier Sports Cup in the group stage.

But this weekend, the Loons travel to newly-promoted Bonnyrigg Rose as the League Two campaign gets under way.

And Irvine says that is where Forfar’s title tilt will start as he challenged his side to go one further than last season’s second-place finish.

“It’s been a tough start for us but the belief and the message doesn’t change: we want to go a step further than last year,” the player-manager said.

Forfar were swept aside by Dundee last weekend.

“I have every confidence in the bodies we’ve taken in, it’s now about showing that in the league.

“We need to show we are good players and to get ourselves up there and challenging.”

Transfer struggles

This summer has seen eight arrivals at Station Park, including the likes of James Keatings and Josh Jack from St Mirren. That’s after eight departures at the end of last term.

The transfer market this year, though, has not been an easy one to navigate with a number of teams struggling to sign players.

“It’s been tough this year to get bodies in,” Irvine added.

“Speaking to a lot of managers, everybody seems to be saying the same thing.

“There’s a mixture of a lot of different things.

‘Belief and understanding’

Former Dundee United, Hibs and Raith Rovers striker Keatings has arrived this summer.

“Clubs have been affected by Covid previously. This season the bigger teams are away abroad for pre-season so they have development players that teams like us target away with them. That’s slowed up the loan market.

“On top of that, it’s been difficult getting answers out of certain players.

“But the ones I have got in, I’m really pleased about.

“We are still working hard getting the messages and belief and understanding into them regarding the way we want to go about the season.

“I’ve no doubt that will click.”

