Raith Rovers’ Christophe Berra retires from football ‘for the benefit of the team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers’ Christophe Berra retires from football ‘for the benefit of the team’

By Craig Cairns
July 26 2022, 8.50pm Updated: July 26 2022, 9.30pm
Christophe Berra.
Retired: Christophe Berra.

Raith Rovers defender Christophe Berra has announced his retirement after 20 years in the game.

The centre-half signed for Rovers under John McGlynn last summer.

He started this season as the only recognised first-team central defender, playing alongside midfielder Scott Brown in recent weeks.

Berra was substituted towards the end of the recent draw with Stirling, as Raith finished with a centre-back pairing of Brown and Sam Stanton.

Manager Ian Murray is expected to add some new additions this week, ahead of the league season kick-off away to Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Time to step aside

Berra told the club’s official website: “For the benefit of the team, I felt it was the right time to step aside and allow the club to bring in some new players to drive the team forward.

“I have ambitions to return to football in the months ahead but for the time being, I will enjoy some quality time with my family.

Berra thanked everyone involved in the running of the club, adding: “Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to all the rovers fans who welcomed me to their club.

“It has been an honour and privilege. Thank you!”

Honesty and professionalism

Murray added: “We respect and appreciate that Christophe feels it’s time to retire after a great career.

“I’d personally, like to thank him for his honesty and his professionalism whilst working with him.

Raith manager Ian Murray.

“I wish him well for the future whatever path he chooses to go down and he knows we will welcome him back at Raith Rovers anytime.”

Berra came through the youth system at Hearts before a £2.5m move to Wolves where he played in the English Premier League.

The 37-year-old – capped 41 times for Scotland – then moved to Ipswich before returning to Tynecastle.

A loan spell with Dundee in the Championship followed – after a high-profile fall-out with then Hearts boss Daniel Stendel – before his move to Stark’s Park.

What Raith Rovers’ cup campaign tells us about their upcoming Scottish Championship season

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]