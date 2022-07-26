Raith Rovers’ Christophe Berra retires from football ‘for the benefit of the team’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers defender Christophe Berra has announced his retirement after 20 years in the game.

The centre-half signed for Rovers under John McGlynn last summer.

He started this season as the only recognised first-team central defender, playing alongside midfielder Scott Brown in recent weeks.

Berra was substituted towards the end of the recent draw with Stirling, as Raith finished with a centre-back pairing of Brown and Sam Stanton.

Manager Ian Murray is expected to add some new additions this week, ahead of the league season kick-off away to Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Time to step aside

Berra told the club’s official website: “For the benefit of the team, I felt it was the right time to step aside and allow the club to bring in some new players to drive the team forward.

After a successful career and 20 years in professional football, the club can confirm that Christophe Berra is to retire from playing football with immediate effect.https://t.co/vzRqX8dV8H#imarover pic.twitter.com/AsXofy2oyL — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 26, 2022

“I have ambitions to return to football in the months ahead but for the time being, I will enjoy some quality time with my family.

Berra thanked everyone involved in the running of the club, adding: “Finally, I would like to give a special thanks to all the rovers fans who welcomed me to their club.

“It has been an honour and privilege. Thank you!”

Honesty and professionalism

Murray added: “We respect and appreciate that Christophe feels it’s time to retire after a great career.

“I’d personally, like to thank him for his honesty and his professionalism whilst working with him.

“I wish him well for the future whatever path he chooses to go down and he knows we will welcome him back at Raith Rovers anytime.”

Berra came through the youth system at Hearts before a £2.5m move to Wolves where he played in the English Premier League.

The 37-year-old – capped 41 times for Scotland – then moved to Ipswich before returning to Tynecastle.

A loan spell with Dundee in the Championship followed – after a high-profile fall-out with then Hearts boss Daniel Stendel – before his move to Stark’s Park.