Arbroath sign ex-Manchester City kid Deri Corfe after US paperwork delay

Arbroath have added to their attacking options with the signing of former Manchester City kid Deri Corfe.

The 24-year-old forward has penned a one-year deal with the Lichties after impressing on trial.

The new recruit recently played his football in America with FC Tucson in USL League One, the third tier in the states, but is Chester born.

Corfe has been with the side for the last couple of weeks but registration issues with the United States Soccer Federation meant he and the club were unable to formally complete the move.

The club had hoped he would have been able to feature in last weekend’s Championship opener with Ayr but were left frustrated due to the paper work delays.

With the deal finally complete, Corfe could make his debut against Inverness tomorrow.

Adds to Arbroath attack

Deri Corfe may be a familiar face to some at Gayfield, having featured as a trialist in Arbroath’s 2-1 friendly defeat at home to AFC Fylde.

He has predominantly featured in the left wing position throughout his career but has also played roles on the right side or more centrally up front.

Remember that 🔝 goal from Deri Corfe in the playoff quarterfinals?Well, Deri Corfe has been nominated for the USL League One Goal of the Playoffs! VOTE NOW 🗳️👉 https://bit.ly/3I4YRS4 Posted by FC Tucson on Monday, 29 November 2021

The attacker scored nine times in 39 appearances for the Arizona side.

Prior to his two seasons at Tucson, he featured for New York Red Bulls II – the MLS giants’ reserve team.

Corfe came through the Manchester City youth system before making the move to the US, where he initially played while studying at University of Rio Grande.

The capture gives boss Dick Campbell an extra option up front alongside current Arbroath forwards, Kieran Shanks, Dale Hilson, Luke Donnelly and Daniel Fosu.