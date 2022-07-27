Stevie Crawford ‘hungry’ for challenge of competitive League 1 and stresses importance of East Fife experience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie Crawford was pleased to hear Alan Trouten’s name mentioned when talking to one of his younger players about his positive start to the season.

The East Fife boss also reveals that he is an avid watcher of the club media content – recalling defender Stewart Murdoch’s recent post-match interview.

“I was speaking to one of my younger players earlier in the week,” Crawford tells Courier Sport.

“He has started the season well and Alan Trouten’s name was brought up, how he’d helped.

“Then I listen back to Stewart Murdoch after a 7-0 defeat – I like to hear my players and how they speak.

“He was honest enough to say Ross County were better than us and quicker than us on the day, but a 7-0 defeat is not acceptable.”

Finding a balance

This type of leadership, Crawford believes, bodes well for the crop of youngsters at the club – something he remembers all too well from when he broke through as a player at Raith Rovers.

Central defender Sam Denham has joined from St Johnstone, as has former Hearts youth Ryan Schiavone and left-back Lucas Williamson – all 19 years old.

Earlier this week 18-year-old attacking midfielder Alex Ferguson joined on loan from St Johnstone.

We’re delighted to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Alex Ferguson on a season long loan from St. Johnstone. Welcome to Bayview Alex! 🔗https://t.co/jKS0EaURjP pic.twitter.com/jz61E5Safm — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) July 28, 2022

There are many other youngsters already at the club making their mark, not least Brogan Walls was a standout versus Dunfermline in the Premier Sports Cup.

That’s why Crawford has also added the likes of Trouten and Allan Fleming, adding to existing experience at the club like Murdoch and his defensive ally Scott Mercer.

Just like there was at Stark’s Park all those years ago.

Wide-open division

After a tough cup campaign, Crawford is ready for what the league will throw up – but is almost aghast at how competitive it is shaping up to be.

“I’m hungry to do as well as we possibly can,” he adds.

“I want my players to be hungry – whether it’s key players at the club or the younger player. That’s the expectation levels.

“But, if I was a betting man – I’ve no idea.”

He mentions Bonnyrigg Rose’s momentum, the squads of Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir and Stirling.

Crawford tails off and is reminded of Forfar: “They finished second last year!

“It’s going to be a really exciting league.

Trouten doubt

“Even Elgin, who we go up to on Saturday, there’s going to be lots of different challenges along the way.”

For the trip to Borough Briggs for their league season opener, East Fife hope to welcome back Alan Trouten.

The forward missed the last two matches and remains a doubt after he picked up a knock.