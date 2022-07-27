Stevie Crawford ‘hungry’ for challenge of competitive League 1 and stresses importance of East Fife experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Stevie Crawford ‘hungry’ for challenge of competitive League 1 and stresses importance of East Fife experience

By Craig Cairns
July 27 2022, 8.55pm Updated: July 29 2022, 3.16pm
East Fife boss Stevie Crawford.
East Fife boss Stevie Crawford.

Stevie Crawford was pleased to hear Alan Trouten’s name mentioned when talking to one of his younger players about his positive start to the season.

The East Fife boss also reveals that he is an avid watcher of the club media content – recalling defender Stewart Murdoch’s recent post-match interview.

“I was speaking to one of my younger players earlier in the week,” Crawford tells Courier Sport.

“He has started the season well and Alan Trouten’s name was brought up, how he’d helped.

“Then I listen back to Stewart Murdoch after a 7-0 defeat – I like to hear my players and how they speak.

Searching for the right blend: Stevie Crawford.

“He was honest enough to say Ross County were better than us and quicker than us on the day, but a 7-0 defeat is not acceptable.”

Finding a balance

This type of leadership, Crawford believes, bodes well for the crop of youngsters at the club – something he remembers all too well from when he broke through as a player at Raith Rovers.

Central defender Sam Denham has joined from St Johnstone, as has former Hearts youth Ryan Schiavone and left-back Lucas Williamson – all 19 years old.

Earlier this week 18-year-old attacking midfielder Alex Ferguson joined on loan from St Johnstone.

There are many other youngsters already at the club making their mark, not least Brogan Walls was a standout versus Dunfermline in the Premier Sports Cup.

That’s why Crawford has also added the likes of Trouten and Allan Fleming, adding to existing experience at the club like Murdoch and his defensive ally Scott Mercer.

Just like there was at Stark’s Park all those years ago.

Wide-open division

After a tough cup campaign, Crawford is ready for what the league will throw up – but is almost aghast at how competitive it is shaping up to be.

“I’m hungry to do as well as we possibly can,” he adds.

“I want my players to be hungry – whether it’s key players at the club or the younger player. That’s the expectation levels.

“But, if I was a betting man – I’ve no idea.”

He mentions Bonnyrigg Rose’s momentum, the squads of Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir and Stirling.

Bonnyrigg Rose have been promoted to League 2.

Crawford tails off and is reminded of Forfar: “They finished second last year!

“It’s going to be a really exciting league.

Trouten doubt

“Even Elgin, who we go up to on Saturday, there’s going to be lots of different challenges along the way.”

For the trip to Borough Briggs for their league season opener, East Fife hope to welcome back Alan Trouten.

The forward missed the last two matches and remains a doubt after he picked up a knock.

Stevie Crawford reveals profile of East Fife player he wants and why it’s been a difficult transfer window

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]