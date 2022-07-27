Montrose set to land Rory McAllister from Cove Rangers despite Brechin City bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose set to land Rory McAllister from Cove Rangers despite Brechin City bid

By Scott Lorimer
July 27 2022, 9.39pm Updated: July 27 2022, 9.41pm
Rory McAllister, pictured against Montrose last season, looks set to join the Gable Endies.
Rory McAllister, pictured against Montrose last season, looks set to join the Gable Endies.

Montrose look set to sign prolific goalscorer Rory McAllister from Cove Rangers – beating Angus rivals Brechin City to his signature.

The veteran striker had been transfer listed by the Aberdeen side after being “unable to give the commitment required to play at Championship level”.

That sparked the interest of a number of clubs in the North East desperate to recruit the 35-year-old.

Courier Sport revealed his former side Brechin City had a five-figure bid accepted by Cove.

Club adviser Craig Levein and boss Andy Kirk even met with the player to discuss potential terms.

However, it’s understood McAllister was not keen for a drop down to the Highland League.

Peterhead, where he spent nine years, were another club said to be interested but it looks like the forward will be a Montrose player.

McAllister would be the Gable Endies first signing of the summer ahead of the league season kicking off on Saturday.

Should the move go through as planned, the striker could make his Montrose debut this weekend when Stewart Petrie’s side travel to face League One title contenders Falkirk.

It’s understood McAllister may not be the only new arrival at Links Park before the weekend with the club finalising a couple of other deals.

Stewart Petrie shares Montrose signing frustration and reveals injury sweat over Michael Gardyne

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]