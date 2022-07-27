Montrose set to land Rory McAllister from Cove Rangers despite Brechin City bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose look set to sign prolific goalscorer Rory McAllister from Cove Rangers – beating Angus rivals Brechin City to his signature.

The veteran striker had been transfer listed by the Aberdeen side after being “unable to give the commitment required to play at Championship level”.

That sparked the interest of a number of clubs in the North East desperate to recruit the 35-year-old.

Courier Sport revealed his former side Brechin City had a five-figure bid accepted by Cove.

Club adviser Craig Levein and boss Andy Kirk even met with the player to discuss potential terms.

However, it’s understood McAllister was not keen for a drop down to the Highland League.

Peterhead, where he spent nine years, were another club said to be interested but it looks like the forward will be a Montrose player.

McAllister would be the Gable Endies first signing of the summer ahead of the league season kicking off on Saturday.

Should the move go through as planned, the striker could make his Montrose debut this weekend when Stewart Petrie’s side travel to face League One title contenders Falkirk.

It’s understood McAllister may not be the only new arrival at Links Park before the weekend with the club finalising a couple of other deals.