FAN VIEW: Patience or eyeing panic button? Raith Rovers supporters react to opening day defeat

By Craig Cairns
August 1 2022, 10.36am Updated: August 1 2022, 11.33am
Raith Rovers' Scott Brown under pressure from Cove's Evan Towler.

Raith Rovers suffered defeat on the opening day of their Championship season.

Cove Rangers proved stubborn opposition to Ian Murray’s men, who gave starting debuts new boys to Ryan Nolan and Kyle Connell.

A Mitch Megginson double sealed a 2-0 victory for the newly-promoted side.

Courier Sport asked for the thoughts of A View From The Terrace panellist Shaughan McGuigan and K107KM Saturday Sports Show host Graeme Kilgour.

Basic errors cost us

Graeme Kilgour

It’s going to take a lot of patience from the Raith fans this season. Sadly on Saturday there was little patience and no reward.

A really good, fast and exciting first half was spoilt by conceding a very lazy goal.

Cove Rangers’ opening goal:

Ethan Ross and Aidan Connolly caused Cove problems, with Connell making some nice runs.

The second half was the complete opposite. We were unable to adapt to Cove sitting in which meant chances were few and far between.

Another basic error in defence cost us for the second goal and Cove began creating more and more chances.

Cove’s second goal:

I think there were some real signs of promise but having two players thrown straight in showed vulnerability and a lack of cohesion at times.

I’m confident though that Nolan and Connell will come good once they get time to settle in.

Kyle Connell made his debut for Raith Rovers.

This Murray team looks like when it clicks, it could be great to watch. But simple mistakes and lack of taking control of games will cost us.

Injured players returning and a couple more faces coming in will give us some more depth and adaptability.

Hopefully over time we will see this new-look Raith team pull together and start giving the fans some reasons to be cheerful.

However, hearing some of the noises and cat calls from the stands, it’s clear that a difficult 2022 has already got some supporters’ patience running low.

Ready to give the panic button a fair whack

Shaughan McGuigan

I’ve not quite hit the panic button following Raith Rovers 2-0 reverse to Cove Rangers, but it’s safe to say the paucity of the performance means my finger is hovering just above it.

If we’re being honest with ourselves, Rovers fans have known since the Premier Sports Cup campaign that this squad was nowhere near deep or talented enough for the rigours of the Championship.

We were still hopeful that we would have enough to see off a Cove side which looks weaker than last term.

Those hopes were raised further with three new additions at Stark’s Park late last week.

Those positive vibes lasted approximately six minutes before rank-rotten defending allowed Mitch Megginson to head home.

Mitch Megginson celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Raith.

I’m no defensive coach, but failing to pick up the man who’s scored approximately a gazillion goals in the last few seasons felt like a poor strategy.

Unsurprisingly, it would appear that starting the season with one central defender, one genuine striker and a bench full of untried teenagers has been a little foolhardy.

Reinforcements are required urgently, as Saturday sees Raith host title favourites Dundee.

Another bad result and performance will mean that panic button will be getting a fair whack.

