Raith Rovers new boy Kieran Ngwenya ‘has attributes to be modern-day full-back’ and will ‘lose Kelty a few fans’

Raith Rovers’ new left-back had to overcome adversity before he settled into his Kelty Hearts loan.

He caught Covid, was then deemed a close contact with someone at his parent club and went on to pick up an injury.

The Glasgow-born Malawi cap recovered to make 25 league appearances as Kelty ran away with the League 2 title.

Ngwenya – who signed from Aberdeen on loan until January – was an unused substitute in the opening-day defeat to Cove Rangers, another of his former loan clubs.

The teenager spoke glowingly about his time at New Central Park, which came about following the loan of fellow Dons youth product Connor Barron.

Qualities to be ‘modern-day full-back’

Speaking to Courier Sport, Kelty sporting director Andy Barrowman was equally as praiseworthy of the 19-year-old.

“You can see he’s got all the attributes, he’s a powerful boy and very quick,” he said.

“He’s good going forward. He’s certainly got all the attributes to be a modern-day

full-back.

“Defensively I think he’d like to improve – which you could probably say about the majority of young defenders,” Barrowman quipped.

“I think to play at the top, top level he would have to improve defensively, but he’s got all the attributes to kick on and do really well.

“It’s a step up for him, but I’m sure he’ll be up for the challenge.”

Family affair

Ngwenya also conducted himself well off the pitch, added Barrowman, despite the setbacks.

During his loan last season he split his week between Kelty and parent club Aberdeen – with his family living in his home city of Edinburgh.

They became “avid” supporters of Kelty, according to Barrowman, even up until just before Ngwenya completed his loan move to Rovers.

“We’re going to lose a few Kelty fans because his dad and his brothers, his sister, even this season were still coming to the Kelty games!

“His dad sits in the stand with his Kelty scarf around his neck.

“I didn’t see him at the weekend, obviously, but the previous home game he was there.

“They were still avid Kelty fans – so we’re probably going to lose them, I’d imagine.”