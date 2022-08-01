Raith Rovers new boy Kieran Ngwenya ‘has attributes to be modern-day full-back’ and will ‘lose Kelty a few fans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers new boy Kieran Ngwenya ‘has attributes to be modern-day full-back’ and will ‘lose Kelty a few fans’

By Craig Cairns
August 1 2022, 4.52pm Updated: August 1 2022, 5.14pm
Kieran Ngwenya was an unused substitute versus Cove Rangers. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
Kieran Ngwenya was an unused substitute versus Cove Rangers. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

Raith Rovers’ new left-back had to overcome adversity before he settled into his Kelty Hearts loan.

He caught Covid, was then deemed a close contact with someone at his parent club and went on to pick up an injury.

The Glasgow-born Malawi cap recovered to make 25 league appearances as Kelty ran away with the League 2 title.

Ngwenya – who signed from Aberdeen on loan until January – was an unused substitute in the opening-day defeat to Cove Rangers, another of his former loan clubs.

Ngwenya during his loan spell with Cove.

The teenager spoke glowingly about his time at New Central Park, which came about following the loan of fellow Dons youth product Connor Barron.

Qualities to be ‘modern-day full-back’

Speaking to Courier Sport, Kelty sporting director Andy Barrowman was equally as praiseworthy of the 19-year-old.

“You can see he’s got all the attributes, he’s a powerful boy and very quick,” he said.

“He’s good going forward. He’s certainly got all the attributes to be a modern-day
full-back.

Ngwenya in Premiership action for Aberdeen.

“Defensively I think he’d like to improve – which you could probably say about the majority of young defenders,” Barrowman quipped.

“I think to play at the top, top level he would have to improve defensively, but he’s got all the attributes to kick on and do really well.

“It’s a step up for him, but I’m sure he’ll be up for the challenge.”

Family affair

Ngwenya also conducted himself well off the pitch, added Barrowman, despite the setbacks.

During his loan last season he split his week between Kelty and parent club Aberdeen – with his family living in his home city of Edinburgh.

They became “avid” supporters of Kelty, according to Barrowman, even up until just before Ngwenya completed his loan move to Rovers.

“We’re going to lose a few Kelty fans because his dad and his brothers, his sister, even this season were still coming to the Kelty games!

Ngwenya made 25 league appearances at Kelty on loan from Aberdeen.

“His dad sits in the stand with his Kelty scarf around his neck.

“I didn’t see him at the weekend, obviously, but the previous home game he was there.

“They were still avid Kelty fans – so we’re probably going to lose them, I’d imagine.”

FAN VIEW: Patience or eyeing panic button? Raith Rovers supporters react to opening day defeat

