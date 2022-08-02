Kelty Hearts give update on New Central Park as ground prepared for visit of Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts will use the next two weeks to prepare New Central Park for the visit of Dunfermline Athletic.

The League 2 champions will this month meet local rivals competitively for the first time.

The Pars will make the short trip on August 20 after Kelty play away fixtures versus Alloa and Clyde.

Those fixtures come after Hearts suffered an opening-day home defeat to FC Edinburgh.

Following promotion to League 1, New Central Park has been undergoing essential construction work.

Almost there

Terracing is being added behind the goals, catering facilities – including hospitality – have been expanded and toilet capacity has been increased.

There are also plans to extend the seating later in the season and the supporters’ wall at the Bath Street entrance is complete following the club’s Buy a Brick campaign.

🧱𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐋 The hard work for the supporters brick wall has been ongoing throughout the summer, with some of the messages being added to the wall this afternoon. A massive thank you to Steven Horn for his fantastic work!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qqYpkWKvLO — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) July 29, 2022

“We’re nearly there,” sporting director Andy Barrowman told Courier Sport.

“The concrete for the two terraces has been built, it’s just the handrails and the surrounding fences to be finished.

“They’re well under way. It’ll be finished for the Dunfermline game.

“We’re away from home the next two weeks, which is quite good for us to get everything finished and set up.

“Then it’s just a case of getting sign-off from the council in terms of capacity – so that we know how many we can get in against Dunfermline.

“We should have that in the next couple of weeks.”

Kelty hope to welcome up to 3,000 supporters when they host the Pars two weeks on Saturday.