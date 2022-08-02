Kelty Hearts give update on New Central Park as ground prepared for visit of Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kelty Hearts give update on New Central Park as ground prepared for visit of Dunfermline

By Craig Cairns
August 2 2022, 11.14am Updated: August 2 2022, 12.07pm
New Central Park is being prepared for the visit of the Pars

Kelty Hearts will use the next two weeks to prepare New Central Park for the visit of Dunfermline Athletic.

The League 2 champions will this month meet local rivals competitively for the first time.

The Pars will make the short trip on August 20 after Kelty play away fixtures versus Alloa and Clyde.

Those fixtures come after Hearts suffered an opening-day home defeat to FC Edinburgh.

Following promotion to League 1, New Central Park has been undergoing essential construction work.

Almost there

Terracing is being added behind the goals, catering facilities – including hospitality – have been expanded and toilet capacity has been increased.

There are also plans to extend the seating later in the season and the supporters’ wall at the Bath Street entrance is complete following the club’s Buy a Brick campaign.

“We’re nearly there,” sporting director Andy Barrowman told Courier Sport.

“The concrete for the two terraces has been built, it’s just the handrails and the surrounding fences to be finished.

“They’re well under way. It’ll be finished for the Dunfermline game.

“We’re away from home the next two weeks, which is quite good for us to get everything finished and set up.

“Then it’s just a case of getting sign-off from the council in terms of capacity – so that we know how many we can get in against Dunfermline.

“We should have that in the next couple of weeks.”

Kelty hope to welcome up to 3,000 supporters when they host the Pars two weeks on Saturday.

