Why Kyle Connell’s loan move to Raith Rovers could be ‘spur him on’ to fulfil potential

Linking up with Ian Murray again could be the thing to take Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell to the next level.

That’s according to his former East Fife teammate Danny Denholm who played alongside the Kilmarnock youngster during a loan spell in Methil last season.

The Fifers struggled in League 1, eventually suffering relegation, but Connell’s ability still stood out.

@scottmercer8 🤝 @KyleConnell9 Great day’s work for Sports Lab clients Scott Mercer and Kyle Connell who together stole the show in East Fife’s 4-2 home win over Cove Rangers. 🎯 Firstly Kyle with a screamer on his less-preferred left foot. pic.twitter.com/BjZKsdBCAy — Ultimate Soccer (@Ultimate_Soccer) October 18, 2021

Denholm left East Fife for Stirling this summer and has enjoyed a decent start in the Premier Sports Cup – including an impressive result at Stark’s Park.

He thinks that Connell may just have made the right move but there are still areas of his game he needs to improve.

Methil’s ‘main man’

The 21-year-old found the back of the net nine times during his time at Bayview.

🎅🏼1️⃣2️⃣ US Advent Calendar – Day 12: Kyle Connell with his 6th of the season for East Fife vs Peterhead at the weekend 💪🏻@KyleConnell9 @EastFifeFC pic.twitter.com/DPEbE1Qngp — Ultimate Soccer (@Ultimate_Soccer) December 14, 2021

This was even though Connell – who made his debut in Saturday’s opening-day defeat to Cove – was sometimes “starved of service”.

“At East Fife he was the one player who could do something for us,” Denholm told Courier Sport.

“In a team that really struggled to create or score goals, he was the one boy that did at times.

“When he was working hard he would pop up with all types of goals.

“When he was on it for us he was our main man.”

Call to improve work rate

Connell joined Stark’s Park last week on a loan deal until January – when his contract runs out at Rugby Park.

He plays predominantly through the middle though did find himself on the wing a couple of times at East Fife.

This was down to his pace, quick feet and ability to get past opponents.

Denholm hopes that the rise in quality in the Championship will motivate him to fulfil his potential.

“He’s got a lot of ability – he’s strong, he’s quick, decent finisher. He just needs to get that work rate going.

“I’m hoping, for his sake that Ian Murray is a good fit for him and he’ll be joining a team like Raith that will probably be there or thereabouts in the Championship.

“If he works hard he’ll be Championship or above. If not he could find himself in the lower leagues.”

A pest

Last year Connell scored a crucial late equaliser versus Morton in the League Cup – his first goal for Kilmarnock.

The goal displays his eagerness to stay between the posts, as well as his movement around the box.

At Kilmarnock he would work a lot on this in training and would often stay behind to do finishing.

He has already been involved with the first team this season but is choosing to go out on loan for the third time since he arrived from Blackburn in 2020.

This has impressed his parent club and shows he is eager for first-team football.

The first of those loans came at the Excelsior, where he worked under Murray, scoring six times.

“At Airdrie I remember playing against him and thinking he’s a pest,” recalled Denholm.

“If he can get going again with Ian Murray at Raith it could be a good move for all parties.

“That will help spur him on – because he’s got all the ability, I’m telling you.”