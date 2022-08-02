Why Kyle Connell’s loan move to Raith Rovers could be ‘spur him on’ to fulfil potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why Kyle Connell’s loan move to Raith Rovers could be ‘spur him on’ to fulfil potential

By Craig Cairns
August 2 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 2 2022, 5.07pm
Kyle Connell made his debut for Raith Rovers versus Cove Rangers.
Linking up with Ian Murray again could be the thing to take Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell to the next level.

That’s according to his former East Fife teammate Danny Denholm who played alongside the Kilmarnock youngster during a loan spell in Methil last season.

The Fifers struggled in League 1, eventually suffering relegation, but Connell’s ability still stood out.

Denholm left East Fife for Stirling this summer and has enjoyed a decent start in the Premier Sports Cup – including an impressive result at Stark’s Park.

He thinks that Connell may just have made the right move but there are still areas of his game he needs to improve.

Methil’s ‘main man’

The 21-year-old found the back of the net nine times during his time at Bayview.

This was even though Connell – who made his debut in Saturday’s opening-day defeat to Cove – was sometimes “starved of service”.

“At East Fife he was the one player who could do something for us,” Denholm told Courier Sport.

“In a team that really struggled to create or score goals, he was the one boy that did at times.

“When he was working hard he would pop up with all types of goals.

“When he was on it for us he was our main man.”

Call to improve work rate

Connell joined Stark’s Park last week on a loan deal until January – when his contract runs out at Rugby Park.

Kyle Connell is contracted at Rugby Park until January.
He plays predominantly through the middle though did find himself on the wing a couple of times at East Fife.

This was down to his pace, quick feet and ability to get past opponents.

Denholm hopes that the rise in quality in the Championship will motivate him to fulfil his potential.

“He’s got a lot of ability – he’s strong, he’s quick, decent finisher. He just needs to get that work rate going.

“I’m hoping, for his sake that Ian Murray is a good fit for him and he’ll be joining a team like Raith that will probably be there or thereabouts in the Championship.

“If he works hard he’ll be Championship or above. If not he could find himself in the lower leagues.”

A pest

Last year Connell scored a crucial late equaliser versus Morton in the League Cup – his first goal for Kilmarnock.

The goal displays his eagerness to stay between the posts, as well as his movement around the box.

 

At Kilmarnock he would work a lot on this in training and would often stay behind to do finishing.

He has already been involved with the first team this season but is choosing to go out on loan for the third time since he arrived from Blackburn in 2020.

This has impressed his parent club and shows he is eager for first-team football.

The first of those loans came at the Excelsior, where he worked under Murray, scoring six times.

“At Airdrie I remember playing against him and thinking he’s a pest,” recalled Denholm.

“If he can get going again with Ian Murray at Raith it could be a good move for all parties.

“That will help spur him on – because he’s got all the ability, I’m telling you.”

