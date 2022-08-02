EXCLUSIVE Kieran Ngwenya on why he chose Raith Rovers loan and what the fans can expect to see

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After regular game time in League 2 and experience in League 1, Kieran Ngwenya feels Stark’s Park is the natural next step.

The Raith Rovers wingback joined Ian Murray’s side last week, hours ahead of the season opener versus Cove.

Ngwenya was an unused substitute that day but has already been part of the Aberdeen first team in the Premier Sports Cup this season.

The 19-year-old has seen a huge turnover of players at Pittodrie since he joined three years ago but is full of praise for the staff and senior players for their guidance.

The play ‘very good football’

Before winning League 2 with Kelty Hearts he was taken on loan by Cove for a short spell after an injury to Harry Milne.

“I think Raith play very good football, very expansive football,” Ngwenya tells Courier Sport. “That appealed to me massively.

“I played last season getting regular games in League 2, I had experience in League 1 with Cove as well.

“I want to push myself one step further, that one step closer to breaking into the Aberdeen team.”

Malawi future not the focus

Away from Scottish football, Ngwenya attracted attention when he was capped by Malawi in a friendly versus Tanzania last year.

He is still eligible to play for Scotland, and Trinidad and Tobago, but is not giving any thought to his international prospects right now.

When the subject is raised, Ngwenya – a straight-A school student whose father is a professor at Edinburgh University – makes it clear it is not his focus.

“My career lies in club football,” he adds.

“So I think international football is not something I want to rush just yet.

“It was a great experience and I am hoping that I’ll get to have it again.

“But I’m still only 19, so at the moment I just want to focus on improving rather than flying out to different countries to play games at this stage.

“I’ve still got time for that to come hopefully.”

What fans can expect

The wingback was a huge part of Kelty’s title success last season, making 25 league appearances, and wants to make a similar impact at Raith.

“Raith are a team that is hoping to achieve a lot this year – and I’m hoping to do the same.”

As to the type of player the supporters can expect, Ngwenya adds: “They can expect energy and athleticism.

“I like to get up and down the line, I like to get in behind and try and create chances.

“Hopefully I can provide some exciting football.”