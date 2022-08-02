EXCLUSIVE Kieran Ngwenya on why he chose Raith Rovers loan and what the fans can expect to see

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE Kieran Ngwenya on why he chose Raith Rovers loan and what the fans can expect to see

By Craig Cairns
August 2 2022, 4.21pm Updated: August 2 2022, 5.05pm
Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya is on loan at Raith.
Aberdeen youngster Kieran Ngwenya is on loan at Raith.

After regular game time in League 2 and experience in League 1, Kieran Ngwenya feels Stark’s Park is the natural next step.

The Raith Rovers wingback joined Ian Murray’s side last week, hours ahead of the season opener versus Cove.

Ngwenya was an unused substitute that day but has already been part of the Aberdeen first team in the Premier Sports Cup this season.

The 19-year-old has seen a huge turnover of players at Pittodrie since he joined three years ago but is full of praise for the staff and senior players for their guidance.

The play ‘very good football’

Before winning League 2 with Kelty Hearts he was taken on loan by Cove for a short spell after an injury to Harry Milne.

“I think Raith play very good football, very expansive football,” Ngwenya tells Courier Sport. “That appealed to me massively.

“I played last season getting regular games in League 2, I had experience in League 1 with Cove as well.

Ngwenya during his loan spell with Cove.
Ngwenya during his loan spell with Cove.

“I want to push myself one step further, that one step closer to breaking into the Aberdeen team.”

Malawi future not the focus

Away from Scottish football, Ngwenya attracted attention when he was capped by Malawi in a friendly versus Tanzania last year.

He is still eligible to play for Scotland, and Trinidad and Tobago, but is not giving any thought to his international prospects right now.

When the subject is raised, Ngwenya – a straight-A school student whose father is a professor at Edinburgh University – makes it clear it is not his focus.

“My career lies in club football,” he adds.

“So I think international football is not something I want to rush just yet.

“It was a great experience and I am hoping that I’ll get to have it again.

“But I’m still only 19, so at the moment I just want to focus on improving rather than flying out to different countries to play games at this stage.

“I’ve still got time for that to come hopefully.”

What fans can expect

The wingback was a huge part of Kelty’s title success last season, making 25 league appearances, and wants to make a similar impact at Raith.

Ngwenya featured heavily in Kelty’s League 2 title win.

“Raith are a team that is hoping to achieve a lot this year – and I’m hoping to do the same.”

As to the type of player the supporters can expect, Ngwenya adds: “They can expect energy and athleticism.

“I like to get up and down the line, I like to get in behind and try and create chances.

“Hopefully I can provide some exciting football.”

Raith Rovers new boy Kieran Ngwenya ‘has attributes to be modern-day full-back’ and will ‘lose Kelty a few fans’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]