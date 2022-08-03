Dunfermline’s next opponents FC Edinburgh: Name change, ins and outs, season so far, previous meetings and key battles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Dunfermline Athletic’s relegation to League 1 was confirmed it was also ensured there would be a profound change of scenery at some away venues.

A week later Edinburgh City – as they were then known – won promotion via the League 1 play-off, meaning trips to Meadowbank would be marked in the Pars’ diary.

A controversial rebranding and a move away from Ainslie Park saw ground-hoppers turn out for FC Edinburgh’s first match in the Premier Sports Cup.

This weekend they welcome the Pars for their first home league match since returning to Meadowbank – which also hasn’t been without its controversy.

Courier Sport takes a look at Saturday’s opponents.

Premier Sports Cup group

A penalty-shootout victory at Airdrie to kick things off was not capitalised on when FC Edinburgh then hosted Arbroath.

The surprise package of last season’s Championship left the capital with a 3-1 win leaving FC Edinburgh with an uphill battle.

They responded with a 3-0 victory over Cowdenbeath but went down 3-1 to St Mirren.

FC Edinburgh scored in each of their four Premier Sports Cup matches and have now scored in each of their last nine matches.

They carried that into their League 1 opener with an impressive 2-0 win away to Kelty Hearts.

How they set up

Alan Mabury lined up his side in a 3-5-2 formation at New Central Park.

John Robertson, who opened the scoring, dropped off the front and can go past his man and draw fouls.

Their midfield battled excellently, especially Callum Crane and even though Callum Tapping had to be replaced by Kyle Jacobs 10 minutes in.

Chris Hamilton’s return will be welcomed.

Impact sub

Ousy See put the game beyond Kelty from the bench.

Edinburgh were efficient in front of goal – other than Robertson’s missed penalty.

They took just six shots over the 90 minutes, hitting the target with five and scoring twice.

Robertson and See were responsible for the goals and five of the six shots.

Battle of the MacDonalds

FC Edinburgh’s standout versus Kelty was Liam Fontaine, a coup of a summer signing who won the vast majority of his battles.

He will have his hands full with Lewis McCann defensively but will also look to step out in possession along with Robbie McIntyre.

The main out-ball is left-wingback Kieran MacDonald whose positive run led to Saturday’s opening goal.

FC Edinburgh’s opener versus Kelty Hearts:

If James McPake decides to keep Kyle MacDonald on the right of his attack this weekend he will come up directly against his namesake.

Kyle was chosen ahead of Craig Wighton and gave the Pars more balance versus Alloa.

He was heavily involved, registering more passes, crosses and dribbles than any of his teammates.

He also made a crucial intervention at 0-0 to clear the ball off the line.

Kyle MacDonald’s goal-line clearance:

Where can Edinburgh be got at

While FC Edinburgh looked to build down the left they looked vulnerable down the right.

Right-wingback Emmanuel Johnson and right-sided central defender Jack Brydon allowed a lot of play down their side – although they were up against Joe Cardle.

Corners is another area where there is potential for the Pars after Edinburgh struggled with a couple of Kelty’s.

Dunfermline have a lot of aerial ability in the team, especially with the likes of Rhys Breen coming up from the back.

Previous meetings

The Pars met an Edinburgh City a number of times in the 1930s but that club ceased to be within 20 years.

The name was transferred to another club in 1986.

In 1998 Dunfermline defeated the then-East of Scotland League outfit 7-2 in the Scottish Cup, including four goals for Andy Smith.

Edinburgh shocked the Pars three years ago in the League Cup group stage with a 1-0 win.

Dunfermline went on to progress by topping the group with the capital side bottom.

FC Edinburgh ins and outs

IN: Mark Docherty (Clyde), Liam Fontaine (Dundee), Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical), Innes Murray (Hibernian, loan made permanent), Robbie Mutch (Falkirk), Sam Ramsbottom (Dumbarton), Nicky Reid (Penicuik Athletic), Kieran Watson (Penicuik Athletic), Jack Brydon (Hibernian, loan), Kyle Jacobs (Greenock Morton, loan), Emmanuel Johnson (Hibernian, loan).

OUT: Lucas Berry (Cowdenbeath), James Farrell (Berwick Rangers), Cammy Fraser (Penicuik Athletic), Jonny Jarron (Cowdenbeath), Jack Leighfield (Albion Rovers), Quinn Mitchell (Gala Fairydean Rovers, loan), Cammy Logan (Heart of Midlothian, end of loan), Brian Schwake (Livingston, end of loan), Ben Stirling (Hamilton Academical, end of loan), Anthony McDonald.

Source: Narey’s Toepoker