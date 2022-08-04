James McPake ‘really impressed’ with former Premiership midfielder training with Dunfermline ‘all week’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic have been putting former Motherwell and Livingston midfielder Robbie Crawford through his paces in training.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Partick Thistle in the summer.

Last week Courier Sport broke the news that the Pars were interested in the player.

With Chris Hamilton still suspended for this weekend’s trip to face FC Edinburgh he would be a welcomed addition to the midfield options.

“Robbie Crawford has been training with us all week, he has been excellent,” said McPake.

“I’m really impressed with him and he is a player who I know but when you get to work with players like that you see how good he is.

“He is a good player who has had a good career, played in the Premiership and if he hadn’t changed his contract and decided to leave Motherwell, he would still have had another year at Motherwell.

“When he has been in training with us his attitude has been excellent.”

McPake is interested in making Crawford his fourth summer signing after the captures of Chris Hamilton, Kyle Benedictus and goalkeeper Max Little.