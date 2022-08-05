Dunfermline boss James McPake remembers run with Eilish McColgan and calls for introduction of ‘multi-ball’ system

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake revealed that he once took part in a running session with Commonwealth Gold medallist Eilish McColgan.

The Dundee distance runner paced herself expertly to force her way into first place for a sensational finish in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The race panned out exactly as McColgan had planned – even if she had to overcome disruption to her preparation in the months ahead.

“She actually did a running session with our Dundee squad a few years ago on a track up in Dundee,” remembered McPake.

“She was outstanding and well done to her.”

Time-wasting frustration

The Dunfermline Athletic manager wished he had similar control over his own fate as individual sports afford.

He highlighted the time-wasting he’s witnessed at times this season and warned it could be in use again this weekend.

The Pars visit newly rebranded FC Edinburgh who will play their first league match in the open spaces of Meadowbank Stadium on Saturday.

“Certain things in a game can go the way you planned it.

“If you score from a set-play, if you do something in the game like Josh Edwards’ goal against Buckie was to get it quickly wide from the middle of the pitch to tee up a shot.

Josh Edwards’ goal versus Buckie:

“It is different in a race because it is an individual sport but in football you are planning for all sorts of things like not conceding.

“My frustrations about playing away from home is that teams will try to slow the game down.”

Multi-ball call

The Pars boss is aware of the threat posed by Alan Maybury’s side, who were promoted through the League One play-off.

He is also aware of the time-wasting tactics and called for the introduction of a mandatory “multi-ball” system – similar to that used in England.

“When we are at home we can plan to have the ball back in play quickly by using multi-ball.

“Edinburgh will be the opposite, they will slow the game down. We need to find a way to deal with that.

“It is a hard one for referees because particularly at stadiums like East Fife and Meadowbank where there are big open areas.

“If the goalkeeper can walk to get the ball because it is that far away, the referee can’t do too much.

“I think that there should be a duty from the SFA, the SPFL whoever it is that makes these decisions that we all use multi-ball.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m at Dunfermline, I used multi-ball at Dundee in the Premiership.”