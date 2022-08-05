Dunfermline boss James McPake remembers run with Eilish McColgan and calls for introduction of ‘multi-ball’ system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline boss James McPake remembers run with Eilish McColgan and calls for introduction of ‘multi-ball’ system

By Craig Cairns
August 5 2022, 10.00am Updated: August 5 2022, 1.10pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake spoke about time-wasting.

James McPake revealed that he once took part in a running session with Commonwealth Gold medallist Eilish McColgan.

The Dundee distance runner paced herself expertly to force her way into first place for a sensational finish in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The race panned out exactly as McColgan had planned – even if she had to overcome disruption to her preparation in the months ahead.

“She actually did a running session with our Dundee squad a few years ago on a track up in Dundee,” remembered McPake.

Eilish McColgan celebrates with her mum Liz.

“She was outstanding and well done to her.”

Time-wasting frustration

The Dunfermline Athletic manager wished he had similar control over his own fate as individual sports afford.

He highlighted the time-wasting he’s witnessed at times this season and warned it could be in use again this weekend.

The Pars visit newly rebranded FC Edinburgh who will play their first league match in the open spaces of Meadowbank Stadium on Saturday.

“Certain things in a game can go the way you planned it.

“If you score from a set-play, if you do something in the game like Josh Edwards’ goal against Buckie was to get it quickly wide from the middle of the pitch to tee up a shot.

Josh Edwards’ goal versus Buckie:

“It is different in a race because it is an individual sport but in football you are planning for all sorts of things like not conceding.

“My frustrations about playing away from home is that teams will try to slow the game down.”

Multi-ball call

The Pars boss is aware of the threat posed by Alan Maybury’s side, who were promoted through the League One play-off.

He is also aware of the time-wasting tactics and called for the introduction of a mandatory “multi-ball” system – similar to that used in England.

“When we are at home we can plan to have the ball back in play quickly by using multi-ball.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Pars gaffer James McPake revealed he once enjoyed a run with Eilish McColgan when he was Dundee boss.

“Edinburgh will be the opposite, they will slow the game down. We need to find a way to deal with that.

“It is a hard one for referees because particularly at stadiums like East Fife and Meadowbank where there are big open areas.

“If the goalkeeper can walk to get the ball because it is that far away, the referee can’t do too much.

“I think that there should be a duty from the SFA, the SPFL whoever it is that makes these decisions that we all use multi-ball.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m at Dunfermline, I used multi-ball at Dundee in the Premiership.”

