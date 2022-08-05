Dunfermline boss James McPake praises ‘one of the good guys’ Liam Fontaine and hopes to work with him in future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake praises ‘one of the good guys’ Liam Fontaine and hopes to work with him in future

By Craig Cairns
August 5 2022, 5.00pm
Liam Fontaine and James McPake during their time at Dundee.
James McPake will take his Dunfermline Athletic side to the capital to face a dugout packed with familiar faces.

FC Edinburgh manager Alan Mabury – who won promotion through the League One play-off – played with the Pars boss at Hibernian.

His assistant is former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Mark Kerr, who McPake also knows well.

The strongest footballing connection he has to any of Saturday’s opponents is defender Liam Fontaine.

The centre-half played under the Dunfermline boss when McPake was cutting his teeth as manager at Dens.

Liam Fontaine signed for FC Edinburgh this summer.

At 36, he is less than two years younger than McPake.

Opening-day dominance

He was the standout for Edinburgh as they got their season off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory away to Kelty.

“Fonts was fantastic for me, a really great character and a great leader,” said McPake.

“In my time as a manager he was a great help as a senior pro and he is a good signing for FC Edinburgh.

“He has a great knowledge of the game and even though he is a bit older, he is really fit and is just one of the game’s good guys.”

Future link up?

McPake wheels through Fontaine’s achievements: almost 300 games in the second tier in England, a Championship title with Ross County and helping to end Hibs’ 114-year wait for a trophy among them.

“He has had a fantastic career, he is a good player but most of all he is a really good guy so I’m looking forward to seeing him on Saturday.

“I hope he does really well but is on the end of a losing side.

McPake knows the FC Edinburg bench well.

“Liam Fontaine is someone who I will always keep in contact with and one day in the future I hope to work with him. That is how highly I regard Liam.

“He helped me with the B team at Dundee when I was the manager and in the dressing room he was great for me.

“Alan went in late in the season and he did a great job to get them promoted. Credit to him for doing that.

“Mark Kerr is a good friend of mine as well – but there will be no friends on Saturday.”

