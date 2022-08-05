Dunfermline boss James McPake praises ‘one of the good guys’ Liam Fontaine and hopes to work with him in future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake will take his Dunfermline Athletic side to the capital to face a dugout packed with familiar faces.

FC Edinburgh manager Alan Mabury – who won promotion through the League One play-off – played with the Pars boss at Hibernian.

His assistant is former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Mark Kerr, who McPake also knows well.

The strongest footballing connection he has to any of Saturday’s opponents is defender Liam Fontaine.

The centre-half played under the Dunfermline boss when McPake was cutting his teeth as manager at Dens.

At 36, he is less than two years younger than McPake.

Opening-day dominance

He was the standout for Edinburgh as they got their season off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory away to Kelty.

“Fonts was fantastic for me, a really great character and a great leader,” said McPake.

“In my time as a manager he was a great help as a senior pro and he is a good signing for FC Edinburgh.

“He has a great knowledge of the game and even though he is a bit older, he is really fit and is just one of the game’s good guys.”

Future link up?

McPake wheels through Fontaine’s achievements: almost 300 games in the second tier in England, a Championship title with Ross County and helping to end Hibs’ 114-year wait for a trophy among them.

“He has had a fantastic career, he is a good player but most of all he is a really good guy so I’m looking forward to seeing him on Saturday.

“I hope he does really well but is on the end of a losing side.

“Liam Fontaine is someone who I will always keep in contact with and one day in the future I hope to work with him. That is how highly I regard Liam.

“He helped me with the B team at Dundee when I was the manager and in the dressing room he was great for me.

“Alan went in late in the season and he did a great job to get them promoted. Credit to him for doing that.

“Mark Kerr is a good friend of mine as well – but there will be no friends on Saturday.”