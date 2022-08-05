Ian Murray reveals one of his Raith Rovers players played on plastic for the first time and gives update stars with knocks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray was in a much more conciliatory mood when facing the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dundee.

The Raith Rovers boss’s no-nonsense interview to the club’s media following last week’s 2-0 defeat to Cove Rangers went down well with some fans.

After some reflection, Murray was able to take some positives from the opening day – and see some of the justified reasons for it.

Individual mistakes cost Rovers on the day but they faced the League One champions with a makeshift back four.

Scott Brown has deputised well at the back but is a midfielder and was paired with Ryan Nolan.

Playing on plastic for first time

The Irishman signed on Thursday, drove up from Northampton and stayed in a hotel ahead of his debut, then went on to play a game on astroturf for the first time.

Kyle Connell, who signed on the following day, was also given a debut – his first competitive start start since April.

“Nothing is ever smooth, nothing is ever perfect,” said Murray.

“You have to go through some really hard and horrible moments to come out the other side at times.

“If Saturday is as bad as it gets for us then it’s not too bad.

It takes time

“We know we have to get some results on the board but good things don’t get built overnight.

“They do take time and they do take a bit of disappointment and turbulence along the way.

The Championship favourites have had their own issues.

After a blistering Premier Sports Cup campaign, the Dundee fans were given a crushing dose of reality when Partick Thistle showed up at Dens last week.

Smallest thing can mean the world

Both sides will be looking to rectify poor starts at Stark’s Park this weekend.

“How we bounce back will be a great indication of what the players are capable of.

“It’s just brushing up on decision-making and communication.

“Understanding that the smallest bit of information can mean the world to someone else and help the team.

“When you look at every goal there are tiny, tiny things that can be eradicated.

“If everybody was perfect there would be no goals in football.”

Two knocks

Other than the four long-term absentees Murray hopes to have a “clean bill of health going into Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

Two of the new boys picked up knocks but should be fine for Saturday.

“We’ve had a couple of knocks this week to Kieran Ngwenya and Ryan but both trained on Thursday.

“So we’ve no real concerns, everyone else from the weekend is fit.”