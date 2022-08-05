Ian Murray reveals one of his Raith Rovers players played on plastic for the first time and gives update stars with knocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray reveals one of his Raith Rovers players played on plastic for the first time and gives update stars with knocks

By Craig Cairns
August 5 2022, 1.00pm Updated: August 5 2022, 5.56pm
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray was in a much more conciliatory mood when facing the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dundee.

The Raith Rovers boss’s no-nonsense interview to the club’s media following last week’s 2-0 defeat to Cove Rangers went down well with some fans.

After some reflection, Murray was able to take some positives from the opening day – and see some of the justified reasons for it.

Individual mistakes cost Rovers on the day but they faced the League One champions with a makeshift back four.

Raith Rovers' Scott Brown under pressure from Cove's Evan Towler.
Scott Brown continued to play in defence versus Cove.

Scott Brown has deputised well at the back but is a midfielder and was paired with Ryan Nolan.

Playing on plastic for first time

The Irishman signed on Thursday, drove up from Northampton and stayed in a hotel ahead of his debut, then went on to play a game on astroturf for the first time.

Kyle Connell, who signed on the following day, was also given a debut – his first competitive start start since April.

“Nothing is ever smooth, nothing is ever perfect,” said Murray.

“You have to go through some really hard and horrible moments to come out the other side at times.

Individual errors cost Murray’s side.

“If Saturday is as bad as it gets for us then it’s not too bad.

It takes time

“We know we have to get some results on the board but good things don’t get built overnight.

“They do take time and they do take a bit of disappointment and turbulence along the way.

The Championship favourites have had their own issues.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

After a blistering Premier Sports Cup campaign, the Dundee fans were given a crushing dose of reality when Partick Thistle showed up at Dens last week.

Smallest thing can mean the world

Both sides will be looking to rectify poor starts at Stark’s Park this weekend.

“How we bounce back will be a great indication of what the players are capable of.

“It’s just brushing up on decision-making and communication.

“Understanding that the smallest bit of information can mean the world to someone else and help the team.

Mitch Megginson celebrates with his teammates after scoring versus Raith.

“When you look at every goal there are tiny, tiny things that can be eradicated.

“If everybody was perfect there would be no goals in football.”

Two knocks

Other than the four long-term absentees Murray hopes to have a “clean bill of health going into Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

Two of the new boys picked up knocks but should be fine for Saturday.

“We’ve had a couple of knocks this week to Kieran Ngwenya and Ryan but both trained on Thursday.

“So we’ve no real concerns, everyone else from the weekend is fit.”

