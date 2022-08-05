Raith Rovers announce arrival of Crewe defender Connor O’Riordan on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers announce arrival of Crewe defender Connor O’Riordan on loan

By Scott Lorimer
August 5 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 5 2022, 1.49pm
Connor O'Riordan has joined Raith Rovers on loan from Crewe.
Raith Rovers have made their seventh signing of the summer with the arrival of defender Connor O’Riordan.

The 18-year-old joins Ian Murray’s side on a half-season loan from English League Two side Crewe Alexandra until January 2023.

O’Riordan made his Crewe debut last season against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL trophy in December before making his first league appearance in January against Rotherham.

Both of these appearances were made while he was still a scholar with the Crewe Academy.

The towering defender went on to feature 10 further times for The Alex, but was unable to help them avoid relegation from League One.

At the end of last season, the youngster signed his first professional contract.

O’Riordan could make his debut for Raith Rovers tomorrow when they take on Dundee at Starks Park.

He joins Dylan Easton, Scott Brown, Ross Millen, Ryan Nolan, Kyle Connell and Kieran Ngwenya as the new arrivals under new boss Murray.

Who is Raith Rovers new central defender Connor O’Riordan that drew praise from Wales cap Sam Vokes?

