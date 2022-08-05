Raith Rovers announce arrival of Crewe defender Connor O’Riordan on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have made their seventh signing of the summer with the arrival of defender Connor O’Riordan.

The 18-year-old joins Ian Murray’s side on a half-season loan from English League Two side Crewe Alexandra until January 2023.

O’Riordan made his Crewe debut last season against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL trophy in December before making his first league appearance in January against Rotherham.

Both of these appearances were made while he was still a scholar with the Crewe Academy.

The towering defender went on to feature 10 further times for The Alex, but was unable to help them avoid relegation from League One.

At the end of last season, the youngster signed his first professional contract.

O’Riordan could make his debut for Raith Rovers tomorrow when they take on Dundee at Starks Park.

He joins Dylan Easton, Scott Brown, Ross Millen, Ryan Nolan, Kyle Connell and Kieran Ngwenya as the new arrivals under new boss Murray.