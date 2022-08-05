Arbroath team news: Dick Campbell ponders defensive conundrum with duo absent for Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell will have a defensive conundrum to solve ahead of the visit of title-contenders Inverness.

The Lichties boss has to replace the defensive gap left by suspended skipper Tam O’Brien, after he saw red last weekend.

He will now also have to shuffle his pack to cover for right back Jason Thomson who is unavailable for the Gayfield clash.

The loss of Thomson is a blow for the side with the veteran full-back likely to have been a ready-made replacement for O’Brien due to his ability to slot in at central defence.

Campbell would have likely made changes to his starting XI after voicing his displeasure at their first half display last weekend but his hands have been forced in other areas.

The Arbroath boss says he will have to tinker with his line-up a little to find the right formula, with the versatile Mason Hancock likely to play a role.

“Tam is suspended, Jason Thomson is unavailable,” Campbell told Courier Sport. “The good thing is we have Hancock coming in.

“Deri (Corfe)’s clearance is coming through so he will be available.

“I’m not 100% with the shape of the team yet.

“One who did really well in training during the week is Daniel (Fosu).

“There will certainly be changes to the team tomorrow.”

Campbell tips Inverness as contenders

The Lichties will take to Gayfield in league action for the first time since their agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Caley last time round.

Campbell knows previous games have been tough and this weekend will be no different as he tipped the Highlanders to be one of the top Championship sides this campaign.

“There is one certainty,” he said. “Inverness are going to be a major contender this year.

“I’m looking forward to the game. Inverness have made themselves look very formidable.

“No matter what happens tomorrow, they are going to be up there all season.”