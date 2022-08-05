Arbroath team news: Dick Campbell ponders defensive conundrum with duo absent for Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath team news: Dick Campbell ponders defensive conundrum with duo absent for Inverness

By Scott Lorimer
August 5 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath skipper Tam O'Brien is suspended for the visit of Inverness.
Arbroath skipper Tam O'Brien is suspended for the visit of Inverness.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell will have a defensive conundrum to solve ahead of the visit of title-contenders Inverness.

The Lichties boss has to replace the defensive gap left by suspended skipper Tam O’Brien, after he saw red last weekend.

He will now also have to shuffle his pack to cover for right back Jason Thomson who is unavailable for the Gayfield clash.

The loss of Thomson is a blow for the side with the veteran full-back likely to have been a ready-made replacement for O’Brien due to his ability to slot in at central defence.

Campbell would have likely made changes to his starting XI after voicing his displeasure at their first half display last weekend but his hands have been forced in other areas.

Jason Thomson misses out for Arbroath this weekend.
Jason Thomson misses out for Arbroath this weekend.

The Arbroath boss says he will have to tinker with his line-up a little to find the right formula, with the versatile Mason Hancock likely to play a role.

“Tam is suspended, Jason Thomson is unavailable,” Campbell told Courier Sport. “The good thing is we have Hancock coming in.

“Deri (Corfe)’s clearance is coming through so he will be available.

“I’m not 100% with the shape of the team yet.

“One who did really well in training during the week is Daniel (Fosu).

“There will certainly be changes to the team tomorrow.”

Campbell tips Inverness as contenders

The Lichties will take to Gayfield in league action for the first time since their agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Caley last time round.

Campbell knows previous games have been tough and this weekend will be no different as he tipped the Highlanders to be one of the top Championship sides this campaign.

“There is one certainty,” he said. “Inverness are going to be a major contender this year.

“I’m looking forward to the game. Inverness have made themselves look very formidable.

“No matter what happens tomorrow, they are going to be up there all season.”

Arbroath sign ex-Manchester City kid Deri Corfe after US paperwork delay

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]