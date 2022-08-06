Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Inverness hold Lichties to stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Inverness hold Lichties to stalemate

By Scott Lorimer
August 6 2022, 5.15pm Updated: August 6 2022, 5.39pm
Arbroath and Inverness played out a stalemate at Gayfield.
Arbroath played out their second stalemate of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by Inverness.

With the wind behind their backs, the Lichties pushed for a winner in the second half but couldn’t make the break through.

Courier Sport takes a look at some of the action from the Gayfield clash.

Key moments

The visitors looked dangerous early on and Arbroath were thankful stand-in centre back Colin Hamilton was at the right place at the right time to clear the ball off the line.

On eight minutes, George Oakley dinked a ball over the on-rushing Derek Gaston, but the Lichties No.3 was there to keep the score level.

Moments later it was Gaston who was the hero rushing out to deny Daniel Mackay after the winger skipped past a couple of Arbroath defenders.

Ricky Little gets a tackle in on Daniel MacKay of Inverness.

Arbroath thought they had a penalty on the 50th minute when Daniel Fosu went down under a Zak Delaney challenge.

The referee judged the striker to have dived, although the Englishman’s reaction told a different story.

Arbroath had an excellent chance to win the game on 80 minutes as substitute Kieran Shanks lifted the ball over Mark Ridgers. There wasn’t enough on his shot to carry it over the line and the grateful Caley keeper was able to get back to claw the ball away.

Arbroath star man

There were few standout performers from the Lichties on a tough afternoon at Gayfield.

Arbroath's Colin Hamilton had an excellent afternoon at centre-back.
That said, Colin Hamilton had an excellent afternoon standing in at centre-back.

Along with Ricky Little, he was there to win every ball – he even had a couple of headers as his side pushed for a goal.

Player ratings

Gaston 7; Gold 7, Little 8, Hamilton 9, Hancock 7; Stewart 6 (Shanks 6), Low 7, Linn 7 (Corfe 6), McKenna 6 (Craigen 6), Donnelly 6 (Hilson ); Fosu 7.

Manager under the microscope

Campbell made three changes to his starting line from last weekend.

Tam O’Brien was suspended while Keaghan Jacobs and Kieran Shanks dropped to the bench. The Lichties were also without Jason Thomson.

In came Mason Hancock for his starting debut, Luke Donnelly and Daniel Fosu.

The Lichties boss made a triple substitution on 69 minutes with James Craigen, Deri Corfe and Dale HIlson replacing Michael McKenna, Bobby Linn and Luke Donnelly.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
With 12 minutes to go, and Arbroath chasing a winner, Scott Stewart made way for Kieran Shanks.

The substitutes all made a positive impact on the game as the Lichties chased a winner.

Man in the middle

Referee Colin Steven wasn’t a popular man at full-time.

He had a quiet first half, giving out just the one yellow to George Oakley for hauling down Ncky Low.

The second half was different and he a big call to make early on as Fosu went down inside the box under a challenge from Zak Delaney.

The ref blew his whistle but awarded a free kick to Caley, booking the striker for diving.

The decision was dubious and had a major say in the game.

Later in the game, both bosses and Rab Douglas were shown a yellow card for their reactions to incidents.

His final act of the game was show Trevor Carson a yellow for bringing down Low at the death.

