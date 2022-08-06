Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Inverness hold Lichties to stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath played out their second stalemate of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by Inverness.

With the wind behind their backs, the Lichties pushed for a winner in the second half but couldn’t make the break through.

Courier Sport takes a look at some of the action from the Gayfield clash.

Key moments

The visitors looked dangerous early on and Arbroath were thankful stand-in centre back Colin Hamilton was at the right place at the right time to clear the ball off the line.

On eight minutes, George Oakley dinked a ball over the on-rushing Derek Gaston, but the Lichties No.3 was there to keep the score level.

Moments later it was Gaston who was the hero rushing out to deny Daniel Mackay after the winger skipped past a couple of Arbroath defenders.

Arbroath thought they had a penalty on the 50th minute when Daniel Fosu went down under a Zak Delaney challenge.

The referee judged the striker to have dived, although the Englishman’s reaction told a different story.

Arbroath had an excellent chance to win the game on 80 minutes as substitute Kieran Shanks lifted the ball over Mark Ridgers. There wasn’t enough on his shot to carry it over the line and the grateful Caley keeper was able to get back to claw the ball away.

Arbroath star man

There were few standout performers from the Lichties on a tough afternoon at Gayfield.

That said, Colin Hamilton had an excellent afternoon standing in at centre-back.

Along with Ricky Little, he was there to win every ball – he even had a couple of headers as his side pushed for a goal.

Player ratings

Gaston 7; Gold 7, Little 8, Hamilton 9, Hancock 7; Stewart 6 (Shanks 6), Low 7, Linn 7 (Corfe 6), McKenna 6 (Craigen 6), Donnelly 6 (Hilson ); Fosu 7.

Manager under the microscope

Campbell made three changes to his starting line from last weekend.

Tam O’Brien was suspended while Keaghan Jacobs and Kieran Shanks dropped to the bench. The Lichties were also without Jason Thomson.

In came Mason Hancock for his starting debut, Luke Donnelly and Daniel Fosu.

The Lichties boss made a triple substitution on 69 minutes with James Craigen, Deri Corfe and Dale HIlson replacing Michael McKenna, Bobby Linn and Luke Donnelly.

With 12 minutes to go, and Arbroath chasing a winner, Scott Stewart made way for Kieran Shanks.

The substitutes all made a positive impact on the game as the Lichties chased a winner.

Man in the middle

Referee Colin Steven wasn’t a popular man at full-time.

He had a quiet first half, giving out just the one yellow to George Oakley for hauling down Ncky Low.

The second half was different and he a big call to make early on as Fosu went down inside the box under a challenge from Zak Delaney.

The ref blew his whistle but awarded a free kick to Caley, booking the striker for diving.

The decision was dubious and had a major say in the game.

Later in the game, both bosses and Rab Douglas were shown a yellow card for their reactions to incidents.

His final act of the game was show Trevor Carson a yellow for bringing down Low at the death.