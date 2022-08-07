3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties play out another stalemate at new-look Gayfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath played out their second stalemate in two matches as they were left to rue missed opportunities to clinch victory over Inverness.

Given the majority of meetings between the sides in recent history have been tight affairs, there was little surprise the Gayfield clash was exactly that.

Caley looked dangerous with the wind behind them in the first half, the Lichties had the help of the North Sea breeze in the second and looked like they could have clinched the tie.

In the end, there was little quality on show and both sides will be content with a point.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from the clash.

Another solid defencive display

Arbroath were without skipper Tam O’Brien and right back Jason Thomson against Inverness – two of Dick Campbell’s most trusted players.

That forced the Lichties boss to play usual left back Colin Hamilton in a central position, Aberdeen loanee on the left and utility man David Gold on the right.

O’Brien would be a big miss for any team, but the Angus side did a stellar job in his absence.

Stalwart Hamilton had a busy afternoon containing the Caley attackers but was also on hand offering words of wisdom to Hancock.

Alongside Little, they commanded the back and formed a formidable partnership.

O’Brien returns next week for the trip to Dundee, as will Thomson, with the usual back four likely to be restored.

Saturday showed that whoever is picked at the back, Dick Campbell’s defence is hard to break through.

No goals

While another clean sheet is rightly lauded, at the other end Arbroath fired blank again.

The side scored 10 in their four Premier Sports Cup games. They were the top scorers in the Championship last season and but have yet to make the breakthrough so far.

Granted, they faced a tricky opening day trip to Ayr and an Inverness side who Dick Campbell believes will be in contention for the title.

The Lichties looked more of a threat than they did against Ayr, with Daniel Fosu troubling the defence with his physical presence. The 22-year-old is not a natural striker though.

Kieran Shanks, replaced at half time last weekend, looked set to score when he was introduced only to be denied by Mark Ridgers.

It’s too soon to be worrying about a lack of goals, as you’d expect them to flow once they break the duck.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Dick Campbell was to bring in another attacker to the club before the window closes this month.

Gayfield improvements

Those visiting Gayfield for the first on Saturday since last season were in for a pleasant surprise.

The old white scabby wall which previously surrounded the ground has been torn down.

📍Gayfield Park, Arbroath We return home this afternoon and our iconic ground has never looked so good. A lot of hard work has taken place over the summer and we are all set for welcoming you back! C’mon the Lichties pic.twitter.com/OSnZvU5SfB — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 6, 2022

It has been replaced by modern turnstiles and an office and shop building made with the red sandstone synonymous the the town and adorned by LEDs spelling out ‘ARBROATH’.

Inside the ground the club renovated the new Redcastle function suite to add to their highly-sought after hospitality offering.

In addition to that, there have been improvements to the seating area, terracing and the dugouts.

Chairman Mike Caird was on hand to cut the ribbon, officially opening the newly-named CoelBrew Stand, with each section now sponsored by local businesses.

A huge amount of investment has gone in to improving the matchday experience of those visiting Gayfield.

The club is clearly performing well off the park. Now they just need the players to keep performing on it to make a day on the Angus coast even better.