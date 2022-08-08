Brechin City land former Hearts wonder-kid Anthony McDonald as new boss makes Max Kucheriavyi comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City land former Hearts wonder-kid Anthony McDonald as new boss makes Max Kucheriavyi comparison

By Scott Lorimer
August 8 2022, 1.00pm
Brechin City have completed the siging of former Hearts kid Anthony McDonald.
Brechin City have completed the siging of former Hearts kid Anthony McDonald.

Brechin City have completed their ninth signing of the summer in Anthony McDonald.

The former Hearts prospect has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Glebe Park.

The 21-year-old attacker signed his deal prior to City’s 3-1 Highland League win over Fortmartine United and appeared as a ‘trialist’ later on in the match.

McDonald came through the Jambos youth ranks, making his first team debut at the age of 16, setting up a goal in a 2-0 win over Dundee at Tynecastle.

McDonald no stranger to Brechin pair

The winger made 25 appearances for Hearts, mostly under now-Brechin adviser Craig Levein.

New boss Andy Kirk, who also knows his new player well, believes the arrival of McDonald is a real coup for the club after attempting to bring him to Glebe Park previously.

Now-Brechin adviser Craig Levein knows McDonald well from their time at Hearts.
Now-Brechin adviser Craig Levein knows McDonald well from their time at Hearts.

“We’re delighted to get someone of Anthony’s ability at Brechin,” he said.

“He’s an attacking midfielder who can play either side – he always wants to move forward with the ball and he’s very flexible.

“I know him from the Hearts Academy where he made his way through to the reserves and ultimately first team.

“We have tried a couple of times to bring him to the club and this time it has paid off.

“We’re fortunate to get a player of his quality and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.”

Max Kucheriavyi comparison

Kirk said his new attacker is still working to get himself up to full fitness, but will be an ‘exciting’ addition to the squad as they look to mark their return to the SPFL.

McDonald spent the first half of last season with Inverness in the Championship.
McDonald spent the first half of last season with Inverness in the Championship.

The Brechin boss likened his ability to St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi who was a star performer during his short loan spell last season.

“He’s a wee bit away in terms of fitness so we will work with him over the next couple of weeks to get him up to speed,” Kirk revealed.

“He’s a very exciting player who can dribble, create opportunities and score goals.

“Since we lost Max, we’ve been looking to replace him and Anthony is that type of player.

Max Kucheriavyi in action for Brechin last year.
Max Kucheriavyi in action for Brechin last year.

“Anthony will be looking to play at a higher level again – he’s had a few injuries and setbacks and hopefully we can help him back to the levels he was at previously and if that’s the case, we’ve got one hell of a player there.”

Prior to leaving Tyncastle in 2020, McDonald had a stint with Spanish side Cordoba before returning to Scotland where he featured for Inverness in the Championship then helped Edinburgh City clinch promotion to League One.

Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein not ruling out management return

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]