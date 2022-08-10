VIDEO: Take a look around Arbroath’s new six-figure Gayfield upgrades By Scott Lorimer August 10 2022, 12.19pm Updated: August 10 2022, 3.21pm 0 The entrance to the revamped Gayfield Park in Arbroath. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Pressure will be on Dundee when Arbroath pitch up for Friday night Dens Park fight In pictures: Did you take a spin around (or a tumble on) the old Perth ice rink? Daniel Fosu shares his ‘love’ of Scottish football and Dick Campbell as Arbroath new boy insists he is no diver George Best celebrated Arbroath masterclass with… a cup of tea