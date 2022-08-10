Ian Murray praises ‘hungry, young’ Raith Rovers player amid ‘hardest transfer window to date’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray praises ‘hungry, young’ Raith Rovers player amid ‘hardest transfer window to date’

By Craig Cairns
August 10 2022, 12.14pm Updated: August 10 2022, 1.13pm
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray spoke about 'fine margins'.

Ian Murray is in a relaxed mood going into this weekend’s crunch match versus Greenock Morton.

The Raith Rovers boss acknowledges the pressure that is always there in football but doesn’t feel any more after his side’s start to the Scottish Championship.

Rovers lost 2-0 away to Cove Rangers before a narrow home defeat to Dundee on Saturday.

Murray put the defeat down to fine margins – and a bit of quality for Josh Mulligan’s winning goal.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan in action against Raith Rovers.

Wide-open league

After two matches no one in the Championship has maximum points.

Favourites Dundee lost on the opening day to Partick Thistle who followed that up with a draw at home to Hamilton.

Murray said: “It’s fine margins. You can be on the wrong side of it one week and the right side of it the next.

“So consistency is the vital thing. We just need to get our confidence going at the top end of the park.”

Hungry defender

In defence Connor O’Riordan was given the same treatment as his central-defensive partner Ryan Nolan received the week before.

The 18-year-old was thrown in for his debut fewer than 48 hours after signing his loan deal from Crewe Alexandra.

Connor O’Riordan battles with Dundee’s Zak Rudden.

“He was great, he did very well,” said Murray of the 6’4 defender.

“He added a real height to our backline. It’s going to take a bit of time but I like what I saw.

“I’m sure when he develops a partnership with Ryan in central defence he’ll get better and better. ”

“He’s a hungry, young guy who wants to play football.”

Tough transfer market

The Raith Rovers manager would not only like more consistency but more bodies for his frontline.

Last week Murray said he’d like another striker and, a lesser priority, an out-and-out winger.

“We’re constantly looking and constantly contacting teams,” he said.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray wants more forwards.

“I was speaking to another manager last week who asked me if it was the hardest window to date.

“I have found it the hardest window to date.

“English teams are now looking to the Scottish market because of Brexit, so it’s getting harder for us all.

“But we’ve got to be patient.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

