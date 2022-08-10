Ian Murray praises ‘hungry, young’ Raith Rovers player amid ‘hardest transfer window to date’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray is in a relaxed mood going into this weekend’s crunch match versus Greenock Morton.

The Raith Rovers boss acknowledges the pressure that is always there in football but doesn’t feel any more after his side’s start to the Scottish Championship.

Rovers lost 2-0 away to Cove Rangers before a narrow home defeat to Dundee on Saturday.

Murray put the defeat down to fine margins – and a bit of quality for Josh Mulligan’s winning goal.

Wide-open league

After two matches no one in the Championship has maximum points.

Favourites Dundee lost on the opening day to Partick Thistle who followed that up with a draw at home to Hamilton.

Murray said: “It’s fine margins. You can be on the wrong side of it one week and the right side of it the next.

“So consistency is the vital thing. We just need to get our confidence going at the top end of the park.”

Hungry defender

In defence Connor O’Riordan was given the same treatment as his central-defensive partner Ryan Nolan received the week before.

The 18-year-old was thrown in for his debut fewer than 48 hours after signing his loan deal from Crewe Alexandra.

“He was great, he did very well,” said Murray of the 6’4 defender.

“He added a real height to our backline. It’s going to take a bit of time but I like what I saw.

“I’m sure when he develops a partnership with Ryan in central defence he’ll get better and better. ”

“He’s a hungry, young guy who wants to play football.”

Tough transfer market

The Raith Rovers manager would not only like more consistency but more bodies for his frontline.

Last week Murray said he’d like another striker and, a lesser priority, an out-and-out winger.

“We’re constantly looking and constantly contacting teams,” he said.

“I was speaking to another manager last week who asked me if it was the hardest window to date.

“I have found it the hardest window to date.

“English teams are now looking to the Scottish market because of Brexit, so it’s getting harder for us all.

“But we’ve got to be patient.”