EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Nolan opens up on move to Inter Milan academy and reveals Netflix-inspired Raith Rovers initiation song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Nolan opens up on move to Inter Milan academy and reveals Netflix-inspired Raith Rovers initiation song

By Craig Cairns
August 10 2022, 4.30pm Updated: August 10 2022, 4.49pm
Ryan Nolan signed for Raith hours ahead of his debut.
Ryan Nolan signed for Raith hours ahead of his debut.

Raith Rovers defender Ryan Nolan was given a whirlwind start to life at Stark’s Park.

The 23-year-old Irishman – who has had spells as a player in Spain and Italy – made his debut at 3pm a week last Saturday, after completing his move less than 48 hours before.

Speaking to Courier Sport in the sunshine outside a Kirkcaldy hotel, Nolan – mature beyond his years – explains the hectic preparation for his debut.

After Raith Rovers and Northampton Town agreed terms on Wednesday he left Northampton at 1pm the following day on a seven-hour drive.

A medical and signing documents followed before getting “some” sleep and meeting up with his teammates the next day.

Initiation

International clearance to play arrived just before another sizeable trip – this time to Aberdeen to face Cove Rangers.

Nolan made his debut away to Cove Rangers.

“The gaffer told me before the prematch meal that I was going to start,” recalls Nolan.

“He knew what I can do so he wanted to throw me straight in.

“The result didn’t go how we planned, but it was good to get out there and play straight away.”

Adding to the nerves that morning – or perhaps relieving them – was his mandatory induction, for which he decided to stay on brand.

“I sang Bella Ciao, the Italian one from the Netflix Series Money Heist.

“It went down quite well, to be honest.”

Singing in front of teammates, a hectic debut after very little football for two years due to injury, nothing seems to phase the cultured centre-back.

Nomadic upbringing

While itching to be away from hotel life, he has plenty of experience moving around – and from a very young age.

At eight years old Nolan moved to Spain with his parents, who continue to live there to this day.

He is fluent in Spanish and Italian and feels “100% Irish” but we stick to English – with distinct Celtic twangs – for this interview.

Nolan and his brother were immersed in a Spanish public school and the Italian came easily following his move to Milan as he turned 16.

“It was the best thing for me,” he adds. “My parents chucking us into the deep end, basically.”

Spanish trials

Playing with his local side in Spain – still a formidable level – he had youth trials at Villarreal and Valencia and a try-out in a game with Real Madrid.

The answer was always the same: they were impressed and were monitoring his development – from the age of 12 to just before his 16th birthday.

That’s when Inter stepped in, after he caught the eye at an under-18s tournament of provincial sides.

Tough first year in Milan

He found the first year in Italy “very difficult”, only able to see his close family three or four times.

While Nolan has some childhood Irish friends, when he has a break he goes back to Spain, where he considers home.

He took a lot from those experiences at a tender age.

“I was very raw,” he remembers.

“I had a lot of eagerness to get better – I’d train really, really hard, I’d go into hard tackles.

“I was able to improve a lot technically and tactically a lot with the defenders.

Ryan Nolan with his Inter Milan youth teammates.

“A bit of game-management, positioning, a bit of everything, really. So I think it was in Italy where I really developed my game.

“The culture and level was so high that you either you learnt and you got better or you were gone.

“I saw a lot of players at Inter that had loads of talent but they just couldn’t cope with being away from home or loneliness – or whatever you want to call it. It’s sink or swim.”

Nolan retains a similar mindset even now as a Raith Rovers player: “Playing football has been my dream since I was young.

“It doesn’t matter what happens I’m going to keep giving it everything to get back to my best and show what I can do.”

  • Part two of Courier Sport’s interview with Ryan Nolan will be published tomorrow – including a discussion on being on the fringes of the Getafe first team, his 11 months out due to injury and his role in the Raith side. An extended audio interview will be published on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]