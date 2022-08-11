EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers defender Ryan Nolan on leaving Italy and being robbed of La Liga debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers defender Ryan Nolan on leaving Italy and being robbed of La Liga debut

By Craig Cairns
August 11 2022, 5.45pm
Ryan Nolan made his debut away to Cove Rangers.
Back in the summer of 2020 then-Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was focused on winning Serie A.

With no under-23 team to bridge the gap, Ryan Nolan found himself out in the third tier of Italian football with Arezzo.

Italy was both one of the first and worst hit during the coronavirus pandemic which saw that season curtailed six months in.

“I wanted to go back to Spain because it felt like home,” recalls the Raith Rovers centre-half.

“Getting into the first team was impossible. Conte brought in [Romelu] Lukaku and [Alexis] Sanchez that summer.

Antonio Conte won Serie A with Inter.

“They won the title, so he came to win.”

La Liga move

That’s when a move to Getafe was mooted.

The La Liga side had made the last 16 of the Europa League the season before.

Nolan was to start with the B team in the third tier in Spain before progressing to the first team.

He did just that until disaster struck, pretty much on the eve of his debut.

“I thought it was the perfect opportunity,” continues Nolan.

“I started the first four or five games with the B team and did well.

“I remember on a Wednesday I went to train with the first team – I did well the weekend before.

“He started asking me a few questions about where I was before.”

Debut snatched away

After Nolan explained his past to José Bordalás the manager told him he was with the first team now.

The Irishman trained with them for a few months, making the bench for two La Liga matches.

“I was very close to making my debut versus Seville,” he says.

“One of the centre-halves on the day of the match, he had to get a painkilling injection to play.

“So they were telling me to be ready.”

A second chance

In the end his teammate pulled through but it wasn’t long until another opportunity was presented.

“We were meant to play in the Copa del Rey against a lower-league team – the Conference or League 2 of Spanish football,” Nolan continues.

“The gaffer told me I was going to start that game.

“I was meant to play on the Thursday and I injured my ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] – on the Tuesday.”

It came during training with no one near him and put him out for 11 months.

“It was a really difficult moment because to go from on the verge of making your debut… and you see you’re getting close and you see you are good enough – because in training I saw I was good enough.

“From that to having two operations and not being able to walk for a month, it’s very difficult mentally.”

Move to Kirkcaldy Riviera

From this – and living away from home at such a young age – Nolan has become mentally stronger.

Even at 23-years-old Ian Murray has asked him to be a leader alongside 18-year-old Connor O’Riordan.

Nolan is looking to get his career back on track.

He is also encouraged by being asked the manager to build from defence.

“He’s asked us to not be sacred to play the ball from the back – through lines or wherever – and to express ourselves,” says Nolan.

“That’s the most important thing a manager can say.

“You want to do well and you want to express yourself, so it’s good to get the confidence from the gaffer in that sense.

After signing for Northampton very late last season – and understandably finding first-team action harder to come by – Nolan chose Stark’s Park as his next destination.

“After the injury I wanted to go to a good club where I could do well – and get as much game time as I can,” he adds.

“I feel physically and mentally in a good place and I’m ready to kick on and have a good season.”

This is part one in a two-part series. In part one of the interview Ryan Nolan spoke about his move to Inter Milan and his initiation song at Raith.

Why Raith Rovers can feel hard done by for failing to get off the mark in the Championship

