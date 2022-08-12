Arbroath defence lauded as Lichties No.2 warns Dundee: ‘We’re just getting started’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath defence lauded as Lichties No.2 warns Dundee: ‘We’re just getting started’

By Scott Lorimer
August 12 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell is warning Dundee they’ll have to be on top of their game if they are to get a result on Friday night.

The Dark Blues have won just the once at Dens Park since December but many fans would be forgiven for expecting a result against the part-time Lichties.

However, the Angus side have one of the best defences in the country having kept an incredible 17 clean sheets in their last 27 games.

The Gayfield side have also only tasted defeat four times since the turn of the year.

‘More to come’ from Arbroath

Arbroath have started this season off in similar fashion having kept two shutouts in their opening games.

Campbell believes Dundee will be in for a tough time of it in front of the BBC cameras and said his team are just getting warmed up for the season ahead.

“Dundee are a good side, it’s a massive game,” he told Courier Sport. “I think they are favourites to go up.

Arbroath have kept two cleansheets, so far, this campaign.
Arbroath have kept two cleansheets, so far, this campaign.

“We’ve got respect for them. I’ve watched them a few times; they are a good side.

“We will give them a hard game, there’s no doubt about that.

“We are happy in the way we have defended, but there is much more to come from us.

“We’re always like this. We are a hard team to beat, defensively we’ve been great.

“We see every night in training that we’re getting there.”

Goals will come for Lichties

While Arbroath have been impenetrable at the back, they have also yet to find their way to the opponent’s goal.

However, Campbell is confident that will soon change and believes the goals will start to flow.

“This whole league is characterised by good defences,” he explained.

“We were the top goalscorers in the league last year. And had one of the best defensive records.

“Scoring goals is not something we’re worried about. They will come.

Arbroath skipper returns to the side following his suspension.
Arbroath skipper returns to the side following his suspension.

“The games will be tight as anything but that’s the nature of it. Once we get a lot of the boys we’ve signed settled in more, we’ll be fine.”

Arbroath have a full squad of player to choose from at Dens Park on Friday night.

Captain Tam O’Brien, who was suspended last weekend, and right-back Jason Thomson are available for selection once more.

Dundee v Arbroath: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]