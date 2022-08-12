Arbroath defence lauded as Lichties No.2 warns Dundee: ‘We’re just getting started’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell is warning Dundee they’ll have to be on top of their game if they are to get a result on Friday night.

The Dark Blues have won just the once at Dens Park since December but many fans would be forgiven for expecting a result against the part-time Lichties.

However, the Angus side have one of the best defences in the country having kept an incredible 17 clean sheets in their last 27 games.

The Gayfield side have also only tasted defeat four times since the turn of the year.

‘More to come’ from Arbroath

Arbroath have started this season off in similar fashion having kept two shutouts in their opening games.

Campbell believes Dundee will be in for a tough time of it in front of the BBC cameras and said his team are just getting warmed up for the season ahead.

“Dundee are a good side, it’s a massive game,” he told Courier Sport. “I think they are favourites to go up.

“We’ve got respect for them. I’ve watched them a few times; they are a good side.

“We will give them a hard game, there’s no doubt about that.

“We are happy in the way we have defended, but there is much more to come from us.

“We’re always like this. We are a hard team to beat, defensively we’ve been great.

“We see every night in training that we’re getting there.”

Goals will come for Lichties

While Arbroath have been impenetrable at the back, they have also yet to find their way to the opponent’s goal.

However, Campbell is confident that will soon change and believes the goals will start to flow.

“This whole league is characterised by good defences,” he explained.

“We were the top goalscorers in the league last year. And had one of the best defensive records.

“Scoring goals is not something we’re worried about. They will come.

“The games will be tight as anything but that’s the nature of it. Once we get a lot of the boys we’ve signed settled in more, we’ll be fine.”

Arbroath have a full squad of player to choose from at Dens Park on Friday night.

Captain Tam O’Brien, who was suspended last weekend, and right-back Jason Thomson are available for selection once more.