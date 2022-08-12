10 pictures as Arbroath star runs week-long football camp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of kids enjoyed a week of football in Arbroath – and got to meet some of their Red Lichtie heroes.

Around 60 youngsters took part in a week-long football camp at the town’s Seaton Park.

The event was organised by the Arbroath Community Trust with Gayfield ace David Gold running his Gold & Gray Soccer Academy alongside them.

Boys and girls aged from as young as four up to 14 took part in the sessions which combined some training drills with short, fun games.

The camp was capped off on Friday with a fun day in the park organised by the community trust.

Throughout the week, Lichties star Gold arranged for teammates to visit the sessions and join in with the young fans.

⚽Meet your hero's⚽ pic.twitter.com/U5CCaf0nWi — Arbroath FC Community Trust (@ArbroathFCTrust) August 11, 2022

James Craigen, Daniel Fosu and Deri Corfe attended to give out footballing tips.

They were also quizzed by attendees in a question and answer session and posed for photographs.

David Gold also took time out on Friday afternoon to meet supporters at the club shop in Arbroath’s Abbeygate Centre ahead of the clash with Dundee.