James McPake singles out ‘best Dunfermline player so far’ and hits out at ‘silly, silly’ SPFL rule

By Craig Cairns
August 11 2022, 7.00pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

James McPake is expecting a step-up in quality when his side face Montrose this weekend.

The Dunfermline Athletic manager wishes no disrespect on last Saturday’s opponents FC Edinburgh – but this is Stewart Petrie’s side.

The Dunfermline legend’s part-timers visit East End Park this weekend after another play-off finish last season.

“They’re always there or thereabouts,” said McPake.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

“FC Edinburgh came up a league, while Montrose have been in this league and been a threat for a while now.”

Team news

The Pars have no fresh injury concerns and welcome back Chris Hamilton from suspension.

“I’ve got options. Headaches? No,” continued McPake.

“I don’t get headaches from leaving a player out or putting my player in the team.

“Look back at my record: Charlie Adam sat out there [on the East End Park bench] for a TV game in the Championship.

Charlie Adam was left on the bench at East End Park.

“There was no bigger-name player than Charlie in the Championship that season.”

Hamilton not guaranteed a start

Before serving his suspension Hamilton scored his first goal for the Pars, but now faces stiff competition after back-to-back wins to kick off League 1.

“Because he’s Chris Hamilton, because he’s a Dunfermline fan, because he’s made a great start – does it guarantee you to start on Saturday? Absolutely not.”

McPake lists his midfield three from the previous two outings, giving a special mention to one.

“Matty Todd has been our best player so far,” said McPake. “I’m loving working with him.

Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“I’ve worked with good players that you need to tell them all the time what to do – and I mean top players.”

“You tell Matty something once and he does it.”

‘A rule I completely disagree with’

The Pars manager hit out at the rule which saw him robbed of Hamilton for the last two matches.

The midfielder played 29 times for Arbroath last term and a booking in the final play-off match triggered a suspension.

“It’s a rule I completely disagree with,” said McPake.

“He played 30 games for Arbroath and because he’s booked in the final play-off game he misses the start of this season.

“It’s a silly, silly rule.

“I get that if someone punches someone or elbows someone and it’s a straight red card, then yeah you’ve got to serve a punishment.”

