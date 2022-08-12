Deniz Mehmet explains ‘different type of fatigue’ from some Dunfermline matches and ‘rivalry’ with teammate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deniz Mehmet explains ‘different type of fatigue’ from some Dunfermline matches and ‘rivalry’ with teammate

By Craig Cairns
August 12 2022, 5.00pm
Deniz Mehmet makes a save against FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Deniz Mehmet makes a save against FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic shot-stopper Deniz Mehmet is enjoying finally getting a run between the sticks.

The 29-year-old signed for the Pars after leaving Dundee United in the summer of 2021 and has found game time difficult to come by.

It can be the nature of the position, with many keepers having to make do with long spells – or entire careers – as back-up.

Since the reset button was pressed on James McPake’s arrival at East End Park he has put faith in Mehmet in goals.

That has been repaid so far.

Constantly switched on

The Londoner has only conceded twice in six matches, including back-to-back clean sheets to start the League 1 campaign.

Mehmet acknowledges that the players in front of him have ensured he hasn’t had too much to do – but that brings its own issues.

“It’s a different type of fatigue after games like that because you’re constantly switched on for 90 minutes,” said the keeper.

Deniz Mehmet has repaid the faith the manager has shown in him.

“It drains you rather than having a busy game where it’s physical.

“You’re constantly switched on and trying to make sure everything is right for the full 90.

“It brings its own challenge, that type of game.

“But the boys have been really solid in front of me.”

Mehmet will be hoping to add to his clean-sheet tally in the visit of Montrose this Saturday.

Rivalry

Competition has been added to Mehmet’s position in the form of Max Little, who only became a goalkeeper a few years ago.

The former QPR youth is eager to get into the side but, at the end of matches, has been the first to congratulate the man he is trying to usurp.

“We get on great,” added Mehmet. “He’s a good guy, a good keeper.

“If I can help him in any way and he can push me, it’s always good to have that addition.

New Dunfermline goalkeeper Max Little.

“There’s always that bit of, I say rivalry, but not in a bad way.

“We get on well. There’s one spot [in the team for a goalkeeper] so that’s where the rivalry side comes into it.

“He supports me, he comes up to me after games and he’s happier than I am sometimes if we get the clean sheet!

“Getting that support from him makes a big difference.”

EXCLUSIVE: David Marshall influence, ‘raw’ attributes and an unusual path to goalkeeper – QPR coach on Dunfermline’s Max Little

