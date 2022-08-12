Deniz Mehmet explains ‘different type of fatigue’ from some Dunfermline matches and ‘rivalry’ with teammate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic shot-stopper Deniz Mehmet is enjoying finally getting a run between the sticks.

The 29-year-old signed for the Pars after leaving Dundee United in the summer of 2021 and has found game time difficult to come by.

It can be the nature of the position, with many keepers having to make do with long spells – or entire careers – as back-up.

Since the reset button was pressed on James McPake’s arrival at East End Park he has put faith in Mehmet in goals.

That has been repaid so far.

Constantly switched on

The Londoner has only conceded twice in six matches, including back-to-back clean sheets to start the League 1 campaign.

Mehmet acknowledges that the players in front of him have ensured he hasn’t had too much to do – but that brings its own issues.

“It’s a different type of fatigue after games like that because you’re constantly switched on for 90 minutes,” said the keeper.

“It drains you rather than having a busy game where it’s physical.

“You’re constantly switched on and trying to make sure everything is right for the full 90.

“It brings its own challenge, that type of game.

“But the boys have been really solid in front of me.”

Mehmet will be hoping to add to his clean-sheet tally in the visit of Montrose this Saturday.

Rivalry

Competition has been added to Mehmet’s position in the form of Max Little, who only became a goalkeeper a few years ago.

The former QPR youth is eager to get into the side but, at the end of matches, has been the first to congratulate the man he is trying to usurp.

“We get on great,” added Mehmet. “He’s a good guy, a good keeper.

“If I can help him in any way and he can push me, it’s always good to have that addition.

“There’s always that bit of, I say rivalry, but not in a bad way.

“We get on well. There’s one spot [in the team for a goalkeeper] so that’s where the rivalry side comes into it.

“He supports me, he comes up to me after games and he’s happier than I am sometimes if we get the clean sheet!

“Getting that support from him makes a big difference.”