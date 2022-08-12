LISTEN: Ryan Nolan on Inter Milan and Getafe moves and getting back on track at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week Courier Sport brought you an exclusive interview with Raith Rovers defender Ryan Nolan.

In part one the 23-year-old spoke about his Spanish upbringing, his move away from his family to Inter Milan as a teenager.

He also revealed what his initiation song was ahead of his Raith Rovers debut.

In part two he told us about his move back to Spain with Getafe and the injury that robbed him of his debut for the La Liga side.

Courier Sport has clipped up the best parts of the audio interview and put them together below, starting with the morning of his debut: