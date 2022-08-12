LISTEN: Ryan Nolan on Inter Milan and Getafe moves and getting back on track at Raith Rovers By Craig Cairns August 12 2022, 5.19pm 0 Raith defender Ryan Nolan. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This week Courier Sport brought you an exclusive interview with Raith Rovers defender Ryan Nolan. In part one the 23-year-old spoke about his Spanish upbringing, his move away from his family to Inter Milan as a teenager. He also revealed what his initiation song was ahead of his Raith Rovers debut. In part two he told us about his move back to Spain with Getafe and the injury that robbed him of his debut for the La Liga side. Courier Sport has clipped up the best parts of the audio interview and put them together below, starting with the morning of his debut: Scott Brown makes ‘sooner rather than later plea’ and is ‘honoured’ by role at Raith Rovers Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Scott Brown makes ‘sooner rather than later plea’ and is ‘honoured’ by role at Raith Rovers EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers defender Ryan Nolan on leaving Italy and being robbed of La Liga debut Ian Murray insists there is ‘no panic’ at Raith Rovers and explains why some players have ‘a bit of fatigue’ Why Raith Rovers can feel hard done by for failing to get off the mark in the Championship