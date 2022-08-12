Kelty Hearts add to midfield by bringing in loan signing from Premiership side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have bolstered their squad by taking a youngster on loan from the capital.

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Scott McGill has swapped the maroon of the Jambos for that of the Maroon Machine for a spell at New Central Park.

McGill joined the Edinburgh side as a youth following spells with Hutchison Vale and Tynecastle Boys Club.

Spell with Airdrie

The 20-year-old played a starring role in last season’s Airdrie that finished second in League 1.

He scored four times in the league and once in the League Cup.

McGill becomes John Potter’s eighth summer signing after veteran defender Steven Bell was added earlier in the week.

𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒, 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐋! The experienced defender joins the club after leaving Partick Thistle in the summer.

Welcome to New Central Park Steven!https://t.co/IXmzUdXEfg pic.twitter.com/5bdvnppSGL — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) August 9, 2022

He followed the signings of Lewis Martin, Liam Campbell, Kyle Doherty, Brodie Strang on permanent deals.

Cammy Logan has also been brought in on loan from Hearts while Finn Robson joins on loan from Dundee United.