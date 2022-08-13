James McPake reveal his Dunfermline squad is close to ‘crisis’ after win over Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has said his squad is “one or two injuries away from a crisis” after his side defeated Montrose i1-0 n League 1.

The Pars are two points clear at the top of the division after Nikolay Todorov came off the bench to score a late winner.

He was one of few options available from the bench for McPake after he lost a key player to injury.

Paul Allan has been a regular starter recently

and looked to keep his place in the side after last week's 3-0 over FC Edinburgh.

and looked to keep his place in the side after last week’s 3-0 over FC Edinburgh.

Up to 12 weeks out

However the midfielder injured himself in training and will be out for “four to eight weeks, maybe, possibly 12”, confirmed McPake.

He added: “I’m being deadly serious, we’re one or two away from a proper crisis. One or two away from playing people I don’t know.”

Among his options from the bench was 16-year-old Taylor Sutherland.

“There was a 16-year-old that I met for the first time this morning on the bench that played last night,” added the Pars boss.

“All credit to Craig Wighton, he’s playing with two knees that shouldn’t be playing just now.

“We’re getting Chris [Mochrie] up to fitness, we’re having to play Craig at the minute and it’s disrupting his training.

“Through the week we can’t put on 11v11 on. That’s the point it’s at, training with 10 bodies at times.”

Frustrated on another day

Despite his light squad McPake was able to call on Todorov to win the match from the bench and Kyle MacDonald who put in the cross for the goal.

“I’m not going to stand here and lie,” continued McPake.

“Games like this you do see how threadbare the squad is.

“It worked today. but on another day I’m standing here frustrated because I can’t make the changes.

“Big Nikolay [Todorov] hasn’t played a lot of football, Kyle [MacDonald] has been in and out the team.

“What a ball, hat a header, it’s what they can bring.”