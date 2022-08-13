James McPake reveal his Dunfermline squad is close to ‘crisis’ after win over Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake reveal his Dunfermline squad is close to ‘crisis’ after win over Montrose

By Craig Cairns
August 13 2022, 7.00pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

James McPake has said his squad is “one or two injuries away from a crisis” after his side defeated Montrose i1-0 n League 1.

The Pars are two points clear at the top of the division after Nikolay Todorov came off the bench to score a late winner.

He was one of few options available from the bench for McPake after he lost a key player to injury.

 

Paul Allan has been a regular starter recently

twitter.com/officialdafc/status/1558495895829692417cently

and looked to keep his place in the side after last week’s 3-0 over FC Edinburgh.

Up to 12 weeks out

However the midfielder injured himself in training and will be out for “four to eight weeks, maybe, possibly 12”, confirmed McPake.

He added: “I’m being deadly serious, we’re one or two away from a proper crisis. One or two away from playing people I don’t know.”

Among his options from the bench was 16-year-old Taylor Sutherland.

“There was a 16-year-old that I met for the first time this morning on the bench that played last night,” added the Pars boss.

“All credit to Craig Wighton, he’s playing with two knees that shouldn’t be playing just now.

“We’re getting Chris [Mochrie] up to fitness, we’re having to play Craig at the minute and it’s disrupting his training.

“Through the week we can’t put on 11v11 on. That’s the point it’s at, training with 10 bodies at times.”

Frustrated on another day

Despite his light squad McPake was able to call on Todorov to win the match from the bench and Kyle MacDonald who put in the cross for the goal.

“I’m not going to stand here and lie,” continued McPake.

“Games like this you do see how threadbare the squad is.

“It worked today. but on another day I’m standing here frustrated because I can’t make the changes.

“Big Nikolay [Todorov] hasn’t played a lot of football, Kyle [MacDonald] has been in and out the team.

“What a ball, hat a header, it’s what they can bring.”

