Stewart Petrie enjoys return to ‘special place’ despite Montrose defeat to old side Dunfermline

By Craig Cairns
August 13 2022, 7.04pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose manager Stewart Petrie was delighted with the reception he received from the Dunfermline Athletic support ahead of their League 1 clash.

Petrie spent earned legendary status with the Pars fans during his 10 years at East End Park.

His side gave as good as they got – they perhaps gave more – in the first and cracked the post in the dying stages through Kerr Waddell.

“It’s always great to come back, it’s a special place for me,” said Petrie.

“It’s always fantastic to walk through the door.

“You’d want to go away with a result but I’m very gracious, it’s humbling when you still get a reception like that after so many years away.”

Difficult start to season

Montrose have faced a difficult start to League 1 this season, managing draws with Falkirk and Queen of the South before narrowly losing to the Pars.

“We could have maybe got something, Kerr [Waddell] has had a header off the post late in the game at 0-0, which might have changed the game.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
“But Dunfermline had chances as well, the pressure told in the end and they get their goal.

“I thought they deserved to win it in the end.”

First-half pressure

The away side had a spell in the first half where they put Dunfermline under a lot of pressure but Rory McAllister fired their best chance over the bar.

“First half we maybe could have went in ahead, but second half we were camped in a little bit and the pressure finally told.”

“The effort in that heat was outstanding,” added the Montrose boss.

“We could have maybe passed the ball a bit better in the second half, but that’s things to work on.

“If you can get anything at East End Park it’s going to be a bonus for us.”

