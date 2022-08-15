Bobby Linn admits Arbroath are hurting after Dundee ‘sickener’ but Lichties ace looks to positives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football

Bobby Linn admits Arbroath are hurting after Dundee ‘sickener’ but Lichties ace looks to positives

By Scott Lorimer
August 15 2022, 8.00am
A dejected Bobby Linn after Dundee scored their third of the night.

Arbroath hero Bobby Linn says his teammates are hurting after a galling first defeat of the season to Dundee but are looking to the positives.

The Red Lichties looked set to claim – at least – their third point of the season with the scores tied at 2-2 in the closing moments at Dens Park.

A glorious chance was squandered by the Angus side and within a minute, they were left to rue Hilson’s miss as Dundee took the lead for the third time before a Josh Mulligan screamer capped off the night.

Linn was introduced to the game midway through the second half and made a real impact down the left wing as the home side started to tire.

The 36-year-old assisted with his side’s second equaliser with Colin Hamilton bundling in the corner.

Despite their efforts, it wasn’t to be and Linn admits his side are hurting from the late defeat as they search for their first win to ‘kick-start’ their campaign.

“That was a real sore one,” he said. “When I got in and saw the times they scored, the 88th and 90th minutes – it was a sickener.

“I felt we put a lot into the game, but I thought there were some quality finishes from Dundee.

“It’s not like us to concede four goals, especially the way we’ve conceded them.

“I thought we pinned them back and if we could have nick that chance at a place like this then it kick-starts your season but that’s football.

“It can turn quickly and that’s what has happened.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again next week.”

Simon Murray reunion

Up next, they host Championship new boys Queen’s Park and line up against former star Simon Murray.

The Dundonian contributed to 31 goals (strikes and assists) in 33 appearances for the Lichties in 2014 and 2015 before going on to star for Dundee United then sealing a move to Hibs.

Murray is already off the mark for the Spiders this season with five goals and three assists in the league and Premier Sports Cup.

Simon Murray was a star during his short stint at Arbroath.
Simon Murray was a star during his short stint at Arbroath.

His former teammate Linn knows Arbroath will have to up their game next Saturday.

“Simon’s done well there, I still keep in touch with him,” he said.

“They are a good side who have come up and they are mixing it with the rest.

“We’ll have to be on our game – we’re at home and should be confident and hopefully get the first three points of the season.”

Positives

And they will look build on the two goals scored against the Dark Blues. The side played some clever football at times and were unlucky with some efforts.

Ironically, their goals came from the spot and another was bundled over the line.

They all count though and last season’s top scorers will now look to add to their tally.

“The goals tonight are probably the only positives we can take,” Linn said.

“The goals we lost weren’t like us and we need to eradicate that quickly.

“If there are any positives then the boys have got more minutes in them and we’ve scored a couple of goals but it’s a sore one.”

