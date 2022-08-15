Bobby Linn admits Arbroath are hurting after Dundee ‘sickener’ but Lichties ace looks to positives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath hero Bobby Linn says his teammates are hurting after a galling first defeat of the season to Dundee but are looking to the positives.

The Red Lichties looked set to claim – at least – their third point of the season with the scores tied at 2-2 in the closing moments at Dens Park.

A glorious chance was squandered by the Angus side and within a minute, they were left to rue Hilson’s miss as Dundee took the lead for the third time before a Josh Mulligan screamer capped off the night.

Such fine margins for Arbroath. The final score was 4-2 – but THIS moment could have changed everything.

Hilson did unbelievably well to win the ball in the centre circle starting the move.

Linn was introduced to the game midway through the second half and made a real impact down the left wing as the home side started to tire.

The 36-year-old assisted with his side’s second equaliser with Colin Hamilton bundling in the corner.

Despite their efforts, it wasn’t to be and Linn admits his side are hurting from the late defeat as they search for their first win to ‘kick-start’ their campaign.

“That was a real sore one,” he said. “When I got in and saw the times they scored, the 88th and 90th minutes – it was a sickener.

“I felt we put a lot into the game, but I thought there were some quality finishes from Dundee.

“It’s not like us to concede four goals, especially the way we’ve conceded them.

“I thought we pinned them back and if we could have nick that chance at a place like this then it kick-starts your season but that’s football.

“It can turn quickly and that’s what has happened.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again next week.”

Simon Murray reunion

Up next, they host Championship new boys Queen’s Park and line up against former star Simon Murray.

The Dundonian contributed to 31 goals (strikes and assists) in 33 appearances for the Lichties in 2014 and 2015 before going on to star for Dundee United then sealing a move to Hibs.

Murray is already off the mark for the Spiders this season with five goals and three assists in the league and Premier Sports Cup.

His former teammate Linn knows Arbroath will have to up their game next Saturday.

“Simon’s done well there, I still keep in touch with him,” he said.

“They are a good side who have come up and they are mixing it with the rest.

“We’ll have to be on our game – we’re at home and should be confident and hopefully get the first three points of the season.”

Positives

And they will look build on the two goals scored against the Dark Blues. The side played some clever football at times and were unlucky with some efforts.

Ironically, their goals came from the spot and another was bundled over the line.

They all count though and last season’s top scorers will now look to add to their tally.

“The goals tonight are probably the only positives we can take,” Linn said.

“The goals we lost weren’t like us and we need to eradicate that quickly.

“If there are any positives then the boys have got more minutes in them and we’ve scored a couple of goals but it’s a sore one.”