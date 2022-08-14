4 talking points from Dunfermline v Montrose as stingy Pars breakdown stubborn side to go clear at top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

4 talking points from Dunfermline v Montrose as stingy Pars breakdown stubborn side to go clear at top

By Craig Cairns
August 14 2022, 2.30pm
Perfect start: James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Perfect start: James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic sit two points clear at the top of League 1 with maximum points after three matches and are yet to concede a goal.

Nikolay Todorov came off the bench to net a late winner in the 1-0 victory over Montrose on Saturday.

Despite it being the third match in a row Stewart Petrie’s side has failed to win or find the net, there were positives to be taken.

Courier Sport looks at the main talking points from the match.

Clean sheets

Another week, another clean sheet for James McPake’s side.

Kyle Benedictus continues to look like one of the best pieces of business in the lower leagues alongside defensive partner Rhys Breen.

Leading from the back: Kyle Benedictus.

That’s not to mention right-back Aaron Comrie who again tucked in to form a back three to great effect during the second half.

As a result Deniz Mehmet continues to deal with that “different type” of fatigue.

Montrose were themselves 12 minutes away from a third consecutive clean sheet when Todorov headed past St Johnstone loanee Ross Sinclair.

Missed chances

Another week, more missed chances for the Pars.

McPake once again put wasting chances towards the top of his first answer in the post-match interview.

Several times already this season Dunfermline have spurned opportunities to kill matches by half-time, sometimes earlier.

Craig Wighton was the biggest culprit this time with his chance in the opening minutes although the Pars manager did explain the forward is not 100% fit.

Petrie’s game plan wasn’t far away from maybe taking the three points when Kerr Waddell headed against the post not long before the winning goal.

Earlier in the match Rory McAllister pounced on a rare Breen error but fired over with just Mehmet to beat.

Threadbare squads

The two sides were down on numbers for different reasons.

Petrie’s side started the match without a fair few regulars and lost Dundee United loanee Adam Hutchison in the first half to injury.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie has players missing through injury.

Despite this his side went toe-to-toe with the Pars for spells and were not far away from taking three draws from three full-time teams to start the season.

A lack of goals is clearly the concern but if they continue to perform as they did on Saturday they will be as competitive as ever this season.

The performances of Adam MacKinnon and Blair Lyons were encouraging.

McPake deserves a lot of credit for barely having any options on the bench yet still making three substitutions which made a difference.

Two of those linked up for the winning goal.

After Paul Allan was ruled out ahead of the game for four to eight weeks McPake went as far as to say he is close to a “crisis” if more players drop out.

Different ways to win

This victory required patience from Dunfermline, as did the opening-day victory over Alloa.

Those came between a comfortable afternoon at Meadowbank Stadium versus FC Edinburgh.

There will be more of the latter as the season progresses but what is more promising is the ability to grind out wins against stubborn opposition.

This is something that was sorely lacking last season.

The way Benedictus led from the back yesterday during a potentially difficult afternoon epitomises the changes at East End Park this season.

Dunfermline Athletic v Montrose verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars leave it late to go clear at top of League 1

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]