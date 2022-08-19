Graeme Souness came out to face Hibs with Rangers ‘shorts up to his neck, strolling about as if he was still in Italy’, reveals ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone star who sparked infamous sending off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graeme Souness came out to face Hibs with Rangers ‘shorts up to his neck, strolling about as if he was still in Italy’, reveals ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone star who sparked infamous sending off

By Eric Nicolson
August 19 2022, 9.31am Updated: August 19 2022, 9.42am
Stuart Beedie (far left) watches on after Graeme Souness has left George McCluskey lying on the ground in agony.
Stuart Beedie (far left) watches on after Graeme Souness has left George McCluskey lying on the ground in agony.

Hibs v Rangers in the Easter Road end-of-summer sun will always bring back memories of one of Scottish football’s most infamous moments.

The crude off the ball stamp by Graeme Souness on George McCluskey in 1986 saw one man sent off and the other carried off.

Former St Johnstone and Dundee United midfielder, Stuart Beedie, unwittingly set in motion the notorious chain of events with a perfectly-timed tackle on the player/manager making his debut for the Ibrox side.

And Souness’s head bowed, walk of shame up the tunnel was far removed from his strut when he emerged from it.

“Myself and Billy Kirkwood had just joined Hibs from United and George McCluskey had arrived from Leeds,” Beedie, whose old team face Rangers on Saturday, recalled.

“Obviously, it was Graeme Souness’s first game as Rangers player/manager.

“It was a full house at Easter Road and a really hot afternoon.

“Graeme came out with his shorts up to his neck, strolling about as if he was still in Italy.

“He just didn’t see me coming.

“I came in at his right shoulder and took him, ball, everything.

“George was unfortunately on the end of his tackle after that – actually, you wouldn’t even call it a tackle.”

Beedie scored one of Hibs’ goals in the 2-1 Easter Road win that afternoon and would later give Souness further cause to curse him when he moved to Dunfermline.

“I didn’t see Souness after the game but I did see him a few years later,” said the title winner with Saints, Dundee and the Pars, who now lives in Australia.

“Myself and Bobby Smith were out in Edinburgh and we bumped into him.

“I beat him with Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup as well (in 1988) so he wouldn’t have liked seeing me again, I don’t suppose!”

EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Beedie on THAT iconic pass for Dundee United goal against Manchester United

