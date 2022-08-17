How Arbroath hero David Gold hopes to inspire future Lichties and why coaching is more than just drills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With his eighth season at Arbroath under way, double title-winning hero David Gold is now looking to inspire the next generation to become Red Lichtie stars.

The 29-year-old joined the side in 2015 and has played a key part in their rise from the depths of the SPFL to being the nearly-men of Scottish football last season.

Despite being Edinburgh-based, Gold travels twice a week for training and to Gayfield every other Saturday for a home match.

Love for Arbroath

But the Angus coast feels like a second home to Dick Campbell’s trusted utility man thanks to the warmth of locals.

It’s that community feel which saw Gold recently bring his Gold and Gray Soccer Academy, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary, to Arbroath for a summer football camp.

Rather than commute daily or stay in a nearby hotel chain, he enjoyed an authentic experience at the coastal resort, staying where he always does when visiting the Angus coast with his sponsors; the Elliott Caravan Park.

“The town is great,” Gold said. “The people of the town are always nice; the kids are fantastic. And it’s a really enjoyable week when we come up here.”

The Soccer Academy is usually based in the Lothian area for sessions as well as having secured contracts with schools and detention centres.

But Gold always tries to make time for camps in Arbroath, even if the weather can be a bit hit or miss.

“The first time we came here went down a treat, there were about 60 kids,” he recalled.

“It was genuinely the worst day I’ve coached in in my life. That’s why I always talk about how good the kids are here.

“They are probably just used to the Arbroath weather but not once did any of them moan.

“They played with a smile on their faces and that’s why I thought I’d keep coming up.”

SCHOOL PARTNERSHIPS!! Take a look at the work @Cragsy28 has been doing with the enhanced support unit at @QueensferryHS for the last 12 weeks. A session full of energy, relationship building , physical exercise and team spirit. Well done James 👏#GoldandGray pic.twitter.com/Erfg50dmy1 — Gold & Gray Soccer Academy (@GoldandGraySA) December 10, 2021

For Gold, though, his work is not just about teaching kids how to kick a ball around.

“It’s not just football for me,” he explained. “I try to get the kids to sit up and listen in, keep eye contact.

“We work on communications skills and self-esteem, providing role models for young people.

“It’s not just a coaching job and putting on a good drill. It’s not just making someone the next best footballer.

“I get the satisfaction in helping people.”

Inspiring young Arbroath fans

Over the years he has passed on footballing tips to Arbroath youngsters, Gold has brought team-mates along to help connect with the young fans.

He explains why he thinks that is important for both the kids and the club.

“It’s a good way to help connect the club to the town,” Gold believes.

“I was a Hearts fan growing up. If I ever saw Hearts players it was a big thing for me.

“I’m an Arbroath player and if they get anything like that out of seeing me then that’s fantastic.

“I try to use that – I’ve had Bobby Linn, Pongo (Ryan McCord) both along and they were great.

“Deri (Corfe) and Dan (Fosu), James Murphy, James Craigen, I try and bring a lot of the players to help connect them and the club. The kids are coming out in numbers now.

“That’s the future support of the club.”

With Arbroath improving year on year, Gold says the increase in fans is clear for everyone to see.

But on the field, he has noticed a difference too as he looks set to make his fourth appearance of the season against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

“The respect we get from opponents now has changed massively,” he said.

“I think a lot of that comes from the gaffer and his management team.

“They instil that belief and confidence that they can beat anybody which rubs off on the players.

“You can see the work that the board and chairman are putting in.

“They have a great team and it’s a club that is going places – it’s in good hands.”