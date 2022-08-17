How Arbroath hero David Gold hopes to inspire future Lichties and why coaching is more than just drills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

How Arbroath hero David Gold hopes to inspire future Lichties and why coaching is more than just drills

By Scott Lorimer
August 17 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath hero David Gold is hoping to inspire the next generation of Arbroath players.
Arbroath hero David Gold is hoping to inspire the next generation of Arbroath players.

With his eighth season at Arbroath under way, double title-winning hero David Gold is now looking to inspire the next generation to become Red Lichtie stars.

The 29-year-old joined the side in 2015 and has played a key part in their rise from the depths of the SPFL to being the nearly-men of Scottish football last season.

Despite being Edinburgh-based, Gold travels twice a week for training and to Gayfield every other Saturday for a home match.

Love for Arbroath

But the Angus coast feels like a second home to Dick Campbell’s trusted utility man thanks to the warmth of locals.

It’s that community feel which saw Gold recently bring his Gold and Gray Soccer Academy, which is celebrating its sixth anniversary, to Arbroath for a summer football camp.

Rather than commute daily or stay in a nearby hotel chain, he enjoyed an authentic experience at the coastal resort, staying where he always does when visiting the Angus coast with his sponsors; the Elliott Caravan Park.

David Gold (front, next to Bobby Linn) has celebrated two title wins at Arbroath.
David Gold (front, next to Bobby Linn) has celebrated two title wins at Arbroath.

“The town is great,” Gold said. “The people of the town are always nice; the kids are fantastic. And it’s a really enjoyable week when we come up here.”

The Soccer Academy is usually based in the Lothian area for sessions as well as having secured contracts with schools and detention centres.

But Gold always tries to make time for camps in Arbroath, even if the weather can be a bit hit or miss.

“The first time we came here went down a treat, there were about 60 kids,” he recalled.

“It was genuinely the worst day I’ve coached in in my life. That’s why I always talk about how good the kids are here.

“They are probably just used to the Arbroath weather but not once did any of them moan.

“They played with a smile on their faces and that’s why I thought I’d keep coming up.”

For Gold, though, his work is not just about teaching kids how to kick a ball around.

“It’s not just football for me,” he explained. “I try to get the kids to sit up and listen in, keep eye contact.

“We work on communications skills and self-esteem, providing role models for young people.

“It’s not just a coaching job and putting on a good drill. It’s not just making someone the next best footballer.

“I get the satisfaction in helping people.”

Inspiring young Arbroath fans

Over the years he has passed on footballing tips to Arbroath youngsters, Gold has brought team-mates along to help connect with the young fans.

He explains why he thinks that is important for both the kids and the club.

“It’s a good way to help connect the club to the town,” Gold believes.

“I was a Hearts fan growing up. If I ever saw Hearts players it was a big thing for me.

“I’m an Arbroath player and if they get anything like that out of seeing me then that’s fantastic.

“I try to use that – I’ve had Bobby Linn, Pongo (Ryan McCord) both along and they were great.

“Deri (Corfe) and Dan (Fosu), James Murphy, James Craigen, I try and bring a lot of the players to help connect them and the club. The kids are coming out in numbers now.

“That’s the future support of the club.”

With Arbroath improving year on year, Gold says the increase in fans is clear for everyone to see.

But on the field, he has noticed a difference too as he looks set to make his fourth appearance of the season against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

David Gold is congratulated after scoring against Dunfermline last season.
David Gold is congratulated after scoring against Dunfermline last season.

“The respect we get from opponents now has changed massively,” he said.

“I think a lot of that comes from the gaffer and his management team.

“They instil that belief and confidence that they can beat anybody which rubs off on the players.

“You can see the work that the board and chairman are putting in.

“They have a great team and it’s a club that is going places – it’s in good hands.”

How Arbroath are fulfilling legacy of late fan with Gayfield improvements – and how fans can have say on next developments

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Sam Fisher has rejoined Forfar on loan.
Dundee defender Sam Fisher re-joins old boss as he heads out on loan to…
0
A dejected Bobby Linn after Dundee scored their third of the night.
Bobby Linn admits Arbroath are hurting after Dundee 'sickener' but Lichties ace looks to…
0
Nikolay Todorov gets ahead of Montrose's Kerr Waddell to score. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline Athletic goal hero Nikolay Todorov reveals instruction for wingers so he can 'give…
0
Perfect start: James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Montrose as stingy Pars breakdown stubborn side to…
0
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie enjoys return to 'special place' despite Montrose defeat to old side Dunfermline
0
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
James McPake reveal his Dunfermline squad is close to 'crisis' after win over Montrose
0
A sun-drenched East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Montrose verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars…
0
Raith defender Ryan Nolan.
LISTEN: Ryan Nolan on Inter Milan and Getafe moves and getting back on track…
0
The Hearts youngster joins on loan.
Kelty Hearts add to midfield by bringing in loan signing from Premiership side
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures